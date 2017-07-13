ESPYs Ratings
Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: ESPYS Slip vs. 2016, CBS' Salvation Has OK Launch

By /

ABC’s broadcast of The 25th ESPYS on Wednesday night delivered 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, down 5 and 18 percent from last year and placing second for the night in the demo.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (6.4 mil/1.9) hit and tied season highs, ticking up from last Wednesday. Salvation led out of that with 4.8 mil/0.7, on par with what a Criminal Minds rerun did last week in the time slot (4.1 mil/0.7) but up from American Gothic‘s year-ago performance (2.8 mil/0.5); readers gave the asteroid thriller’s premiere an average grade of “B.”

RELATEDSalvation Recap: Did CBS’ Asteroid Drama Hit You Where You Live?

Elsewhere….

NBC | LBS: Forever Young (6 mil/0.9) ticked down from its last fresh episode, while The Carmichael Show (3.2 mil/0.7) held steady in the demo while dipping to a season-low audience.

RELATEDCarmichael Show Star Joins Fox’s Ghosted as New Regular

FOX | MasterChef (3.4 mil/1.0) and The F Word (2 mil/0.6) were flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 