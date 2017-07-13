Ratings: ESPYS Slip vs. 2016, CBS' Salvation Has OK Launch

ABC’s broadcast of The 25th ESPYS on Wednesday night delivered 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, down 5 and 18 percent from last year and placing second for the night in the demo.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (6.4 mil/1.9) hit and tied season highs, ticking up from last Wednesday. Salvation led out of that with 4.8 mil/0.7, on par with what a Criminal Minds rerun did last week in the time slot (4.1 mil/0.7) but up from American Gothic‘s year-ago performance (2.8 mil/0.5); readers gave the asteroid thriller’s premiere an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere….

NBC | LBS: Forever Young (6 mil/0.9) ticked down from its last fresh episode, while The Carmichael Show (3.2 mil/0.7) held steady in the demo while dipping to a season-low audience.

FOX | MasterChef (3.4 mil/1.0) and The F Word (2 mil/0.6) were flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.