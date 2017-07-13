TVLine Items: Jessica Jones' Mystery Lady, Conan vs. Winchesters and More

A new disease may be blowing into Hell’s Kitchen.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones has added Leah Gibson (Shut Eye) as a series regular for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports. Though Netflix has been typically tight-lipped on her character, Ingrid, only revealing that she is street-wise and educated as a nurse, the speculation is that she will turn out to be Typhoid Mary, a Daredevil villain who suffers from a dissociative disorder that has created three distinct personalities within her.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2018.

* TBS has announced the star-studded lineup for Conan‘s on location Comic-Con episodes (airing Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23 at 11/10c), including Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki plus a plethora of Game of Thrones stars, including Sansa Stark herself, Sophie Turner. Tickets for the live-taping are available at teamcoco.com/comiccon.

* HBO will release the first season of Insecure for free (!) — but for only 24 hours. All eight episodes of the Issa Rae comedy will be available on YouTube and HBO.com on Sunday, July 23 starting at 6 am ET, with Season 2 premiering at 10:30/9:30c that night.

* Fox has renewed Beat Shazam, the Jamie Foxx hosted musical-game-show, for Season 2.

* AT&T Audience Network has released a teaser for the upcoming Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes. Press PLAY on the video below for a sneak peek at the detective series premiering Wednesday Aug. 9 at 8/7c.

