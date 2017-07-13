Kermit the Frog: Trump and Donald Jr. Audition to Voice Muppet on Late Show

President Donald Trump won’t be making a rainbow connection any time soon.

Proving it’s really not easy being green, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday featured “auditions” for the voice of Kermit the Frog, with Trump, son Donald Trump Jr. and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer among those in consideration to voice the iconic muppet. The cold open follows word that longtime voice actor Steve Whitmire has left the Muppets and will no longer provide the voice for Kermit following 27 years on the job.

The bit, comprised of already infamous soundbites from the Trump administration, features Spicer using his tryout to weigh in on the ongoing chemical weapons crisis in Syria. Trump Jr., on the other hand, just can’t keep quiet about potential collusion with Russia.

Press PLAY on the clip above to hear what chilling soundbite The Powers That Be chose for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson’s audition, then tell us if you think any of these men are more suited for a career in voiceover work.

