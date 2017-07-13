Jersey Shore Cast Reunites After 5 Years for Intellectual Discourse, Sandwiches

By /

Considering the I.Q. of an average Jersey Shore cast member barely rivals that of a chicken sandwich, it’s only fitting that the MTV reality show’s latest reunion went down at a Burger King.

Nearly all of the usual suspects — Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, The Situation, Sammi Sweethart, Vinny and Deena — appear in a new ad campaign for the fast food franchise’s new Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, though a few faces are conspicuously absent from the festivities. (I can’t say I’m surprised by the lack of Angelina, but was Ronnie really too busy to show up to this? He did know there were free sandwiches at stake, yes?)

Anyway, the menu at Burger King may be evolving, but you’ll be happy — or not, I don’t know your life — to hear that not much has changed in terms of the Jersey Shore crew’s dynamic. Vinny still gets treated like the little brother, The Situation still prefers soft buns, and Pauly D is still a mysteriously ageless DJ.

I’ll admit, it was a little surprising to learn that The Situation is trying to have a baby with his girlfriend — but less so when he referred to it was having “recently pulled the goalie.” Classic Sitch.

Hit PLAY on the video above to get your fix of the Shore, then drop a comment with your thoughts. If you can even form any.

3 Comments
  1. Alexander Parrales says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:27 PM

    It was an entertaining show may I add, far more than the Kardashian have ever been.
    Let’s put that aside in far more important news, can you believe The Leftovers only got one nomination at the Emmy’s????

    Reply
  2. jason says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:51 PM

    its funny what nostalgia does to people. I remember when this show was out people had think pieces on how its the end of America as we know it. Now people miss it. lol

    Reply
  3. S says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:57 PM

    Situation has transformed into Popeye

    Reply
