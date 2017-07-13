Emmys 2017: The 20 Biggest Snubs

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced Thursday, and while many deserving actors are being “woken up” by congratulatory phone calls, a handful of others — including many of TVLine’s dream nominees — are hearing the sound of silence.
For as long as there have been award show nominees, so too have there been shows and actors snubbed by voters. Team TVLine perused the list of non-nominated actors and shows, and we’ve assembled a list of 20 potential nominees that were clearly overlooked in their hour of need.
Browse our gallery snubbed shows and stars — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own picks below: Who/what got robbed of their shot at Emmy glory?
Rupert Friend deserves to be on the list even though he got snubbed.
You forgot Andrea Martin in Great News.
Was Great News even eligible? It premiered pretty late. What as the deadline?
June 1, 2016-May 31, 2017.
Uzo Aduba absolutely didn’t deserve a nomination for OITNB but Danielle Brooks certainly did.
its for season 4 last year
I thought for sure Winona Ryder would be in there.
I’m so glad she didn’t. Talk about over-acting!
I cannot believe The Leftovers were ignored!! And Carrie Coon gets a nom for Fargo but not the show she shot to fame in?? I love Fargo,but this season was sub-par. And no nom for The Americans? At least the two leads were recognized. The fact This Is Us got so many noms just adds credence to the belief the Emmy’s don’t care about quality. Milo V gets an ACTING nom and the cast of The Leftovers is ignored?! Wow.
How does the New Edition Story not get any nominations!! One of the biggest television mini-series EVER!?
I didn’t notice that!
Rupert Friend on Homeland should be #1 on the snubbed list and you don’t even have him in the top 20?? Deadline is more guilty of snubbing than the Emmys are.
Took the words out of my mouth. #NoQuinnNoHomeland #GoldenGlobeForRupert
While I’m happy for Kristen Schaal getting nominated for her performance as Sarah Lynn, I’m bummed that once again they failed to give “BoJack Horseman” a nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, especially after its best season yet!
No surprise about Freddie Highmore & Vera Farmiga’s snubs.
The acting in this show was tops.
First rule of Snub Club: You have to identify which nominee you’d replace. Otherwise, it’s not snubs, it’s just glut.
It annoys me when they do this. They have Oprah and Lauren Graham listed as snubbed. So that means they think 2 of the actual nominees in that category shouldn’t have been nominated. I would say the 6 nominees are all more deserving than Graham (I haven’t seen Henrietta Lacks).
Brian, I am notifying you that you have been banned from future posts on TVLine. Michael does not allow ANY disparaging remarks about ANYTHING connected to the Gilmore Girls. EVER!!! LOL!!
I’d replace house of cards with the Leftovers. Kevin Spacey with Justin Theroux and Viola Davis (love her but HTGAWM isn’t good anymore) with Carrie Coon.
I’d replace Modern Family (why on earth is this still nominated?????) with Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Every year I wait to see if THe Middle is nominated- The show and none of the cast members ever!!!!!! But Modern Family?? again?? Really!! Its past its prime!!! The voting commitee needs to open their eyes to new shows to consider
I agree. There’s some weird politics here. Modern Family is an enjoyable enough show, but it hasn’t really been Emmy worthy for a few years now (in my opinion, of course).
Completely agree but then network TV is largely left out. The Emmys like all award shows have their pets and refuse to consider any one else.
Michael McKean absolutely deserved a nomination for Better Call Saul. I’ll throw out Andre Braugher as well.
The Leftovers was snubbed
The Good Place was snubbed
The Middle (per usual) was snubbed
Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) was snubbed
Brit Marling (the OA) was snubbed
Rose Leslie (The Good Fight) was snubbed!!!
Carrie Preston (The Good Fight) WAS SNUBBED!!!!!
What about Jared Harris and especially Vanessa Kirby in the Crown… missing from the nominations in their respective categories.
Given what we know about royal family history, the storylines to come in The Crown s2 will be meaty enough that if Kirby deserves to be nominated, she’ll be much more visible in order to get the necessary recognition, IMO.
The Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Leftovers snubs hurt the most!
Who would you eliminate from the nominations to make room? That’s the question always unanswered by snub articles. In Peak TV era, so-called snubs are inevitable.
answering stuff like that gets you blackballed.
Rupert Friend deserved a nom as well as Travis Fimmel for Vikings. Vikings never gets nominated. Why not?
I just remember that American Crime was canceled, so ABC can say goodbye to the Emmy for the upcoming years, they can only rely on Viola Davis and HTGAWM is getting old, boring and repetetive
While all the people/shows on your list did great work this year, in my opinion, none of them are Emmy-worthy. EXCEPT Carrie Coon. Like, damn, really?
Jane the Virgin & Gina Rodriguez. She’s phenomenal as Jane. Also, Mandy Moore should be in there for This Is Us. I think the Emmys should add a category for Best Ensemble Cast.
“The Americans”? – three acting nominations (and a backup for Matthew Rhys)
House of Cards again over OITNB’s spectacular 4th season? House of cards has not been Emmy worthy since season 1. The automatic Noms of Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright need to stop too. There were so many more deserving performances this year.
Meredith-I agree 100%. I think they are in awe of Kevin Spacey–Old Vic theater, his own acting website, Academy Award winner, blah, blah, blah.
You should have added Toby Stephens for Black sails on this list as well, great performance over 4 seasons without reward, at least the shows up in the technical awards lighting etc
One way to reduce snubs: I noticed some of the acting categories had seven nominees instead of five as in years past. The Academy could think about going up to 10 nominees if merited (the film Academy allows for lower numbers in Best Film), but that would make for one hell of a lengthy award show!
With all due respect, Mandy Moore is MOR. Her acting is neither exciting nor particularly layered or nuanced, but she is likable enough to make a pretty awful character seem like less of a drag. I do not dislike her at all, but I think she was hired perhaps as a name to attach to the network show, and for her chemistry with Ventimiglia. But she has a ways to go yet to be producing roles that deserve major awards.
I disagree. Mandy and Milo are the center of the show. If Milo goe, so should have Mandy.
One of the biggest snubs was Maya Rudolph as Dionne Warwick in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. How did she not get nominated for Guest Actress?
McKean is one of the worst snubs I can remember. Just terrible. It’s like they didn’t even think about it and just gave the nom to Banks who was hardly in this past season.
Truth!!!
As much of a fan that I am of Jonathan Banks, the nomination truly should have gone to Michael McKean. I hated the character but he did one hell of a job this year, The Chicanery episode was clearly during the eligible timeframe,
Outside of ones mentioned here i’m a little bummed about the Eva green and Billie piper snubs for the last season of penny dreadful and donna lynne chaplin in crazy ex girlfriend ..i mean I like them both but did Leslie Jones or Vanessa Bayer really deserve their noms?
Was Penny Dreadful even eligible this year? The last 4 episodes aired in June 2016, but so did the latest 4 episodes of Game of Thrones and those were counted for last year’s nominations and was ineligible this year.
Eva and Billie were both on this year’s ballot at least..whether they were supposed to be eligible , *shrug*
http://tvline.com/2017/07/13/2017-emmys-nominations-gotham-girl-meets-world-fun-facts/
So why was Penny Dreadful eligible and Game of Thrones wasn’t when they both only aired 4 episodes during the June 1, 2016-May 31, 2017 period?
The best guest actress in a drama category was pretty tight, but I’m still sad to not see Betty Gilpin in there for American Gods.
emmys like the Oscars are going to pot. I wont be watching this one except for the red carpet. my phone notifications will tell me who wins
I see that “Transparent” is one of your snubs. However Jeffrey Tambor was nominated for Best Actor. (They REALLY need to just have ONE category-Actor and no more separate Actress as the whole cis-gender, trans-gender politics is playing out.)
One comment on Tambor. Don’t EVER meet a star that you like in person. I’ll simply say that I spent a day leading a trail ride on Maui with Tambor and some little honey. He was beyond exasperating. The other trail leaders and I ALONG with the other guests were ready to “string him up” as they did in paniolo (cowboy) days!