Emmy Nominations 2017: My Snappy Judgments

The 2017 Emmy nominations were, as per usual, both thrilling and maddening (see full list here). For every inspired nod (Fargo‘s Carrie Coon!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon?!). So without further adieu, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s list.
I’m Super-Ecstatic About:
* Carrie Coon getting recognized for her understated Fargo performance (but, sadly, not… well, see “I’m Super-Pissed About” below).
* All the love for Handmaid’s Tale, particularly frontrunner Elisabeth Moss.
* FX’s exquisite Feud snagging 18 nominations, including for leads Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.
* American Crime’s Felicity Huffman getting a nod for her strong work in the ABC anthology drama’s final season.
* Breakout drama This Is Us snagging nods for best drama series and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.
* Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess’ supporting actor nod (here’s hoping for a long overdue win this year).
* All the nods for HBO’s Big Little Lies, particularly standout leads Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.
* Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal scoring a best variety series nod after last year’s snub.
* The strong showing for Donald Glover’s Atlanta.
I’m Super-Pissed About:
* The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon turned in the (female) dramatic performance of the year and yet bupkis.
* Two words. One of ’em is Lauren. The other is Graham. (Here’s a third one for good measure.) Speaking of which…
* Kelly. Bishop. W. T. F.
* The absolutely Psychotic absence of Bates Motel star Freddie Highmore, who gave the (male) dramatic performance of the year in the series’ final season.
* Zero love for Girls‘ Andrew Rannells.
* Zach Woods failing to score a nod for uproariously subtle Silicon Valley work.
* The hellish turnout for The Good Place.
* Homeland’s Rupert Friend being MIA.
* Difficult People getting screwed.
* Benito Martinez getting the shaft for his heartbreaking performance in American Crime‘s final season.
* The Academy’s anti-CW bias striking Crazy Ex-Girlfriend once again.
And I called it … (Love you Michael. Really, I do, but the love for LG & GG is over the top)
I dared to voice that opinion in the comments of one of the (roughly) 7,000 GG articles over the last 18 months or so. I got flamed. Hard.
I will agree here. Whole-heartedly in fact. There are so many strong actresses in both the drama and comedy actress categories that she far far far from deserved to be included. Now if they added an “in between” category for “dramedy”. Then maybe, just maybe.
What you should be doing right now is applauding Alexis’ inclusion for her role in Handmaid’s Tale.
Yeah, I think basically everyone called it. Idk why Michael is so pissed – it shouldn’t be a surprise at all that GG got zero nods.
Kelly Bishop was really amazing, though. I’m a little surprised at snubbing her. Not shocked, but a little surprised.
I’m so Pissed!!!
Alessandra Mastronardi was robbed. She more than deserves to be nominated for the Emmys. She was outstanding with Aziz Ansari in Master of None.
HOW is Modern Family still nominated for things? HOW SWAY?
I’m so sad for Lauren and Kelly. But I’m happy for Alexis who got a nomination for the handmaid’s tale.
Also AGREED @ Zach Woods.
Mandy Patinkin nominated for Homeland but not Rupert Friend??? Anyone that watched this season knows that is an injustice.
Thank you! I couldn’t believe Rupert Friend wasn’t on the list! And what about Outlander and The Affair……did they not qualify? And The Good Place?! WTF!
Outlander was not eligible. The Affair was though, just no nomination.
Seriously…no Freddie Highmore? That is ridiculous.
Seriously? He never had a chance for that show.
Can I also say that it’s unfair that liza weil is never recognized as paris gellar. paris was 1000x better than rory in the revival. why no guest star submission for her @netflix? all you guys did was submit LG, Alexis, Scott and Kelly.
Liza should have been nominated just for her speech at Chilton where she terrified everyone. I was laughing so hard I was crying. “Now I’m not in the habit of quoting Joseph Stalin…”
How did the leftovers not get nominated for anything? What is up academy? And what’s with all the excessive This is Us love? And Rami Malek won last year but isn’t nominated this year? What?
They got a Guest Actress nomination I think.
Freddie Highmore deserves to be there. I had the feeling this would happen.
Is anyone outside of this site shocked about Gilmore Girls? No. (psst, it wasn’t as good as you think)
But some of those performance, Kelly Bishop in particular, deserved a nomination.
Absolutely disgusted that The Leftovers is snubbed yet again! I honestly thought they’d do it this year. The scheduling was fiinally working in it’s favour and it truly was one of the greatest shows in TV history. I never get this angry about a snub, but it has gone too far! The best show to never be nominated for an Emmy. I’m not going to even validate the ceremony by watching it.
I watch the Emmys every year because I’m a TV fanatic. But every year, they piss me off with their nominations. Sure, they make good nominations here and there, and this year I was happy with some. But they sacrifice much deserved, new (or wrongfully never nominated) shows in order to put in old, tired, and worn out shows. I still enjoy Modern Family and HoC well enough, but they’ve objectively been lackluster lately and their time for any nomination has most certainly come and gone. They did the same thing with Downton Abbey. It’s almost like the Academy doesn’t try and like they don’t care to do their job and watch these shows to actually see what’s good, and that they’re happy being lazy and just recycling the same old nominations year after year.
The Emmys are so annoying. Yet again no love for The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux. So annoying. Why the hell was House of Cards nominated again? I can maybe understand Robin Wright given that it was really her season this year, but Kevin Spacey’s performance wasn’t no different than the previous seasons. And even though Tituss Burgess is long overdue for a win, you just know they’re gonna give the win to Alec Baldwin.
I love Lauren Graham and she’s a good actress, but if the Emmy people won’t even nominate superb performances in shows like The Leftovers and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, she didn’t really stand a chance. I mean look how long it took them to nominate Tatiana Maslany before they finally did.
My bad, just realized Tituss was in a different category than Alec Baldwin.
You were right the first time. They are competing against each other for supporting actor in a comedy.
No Mandy Moore??
Are you going to do a Facebook live? Because that’d be fun.
I’m so thrilled for Tituss Burgess and Handmaid’s Tale noms!
I can’t believe Freddie Highmore was not nominated for his performance in Bates Motel!!!! It was an amazing last season for an amazing drama series that if truth be told has been overlooked throughout it’s run. (I believe only a couple of nods in the earlier seasons). I was sorry to see it end, it was a psychotic emotional thriller with outstanding performances, writing, and directing. My vote goes to Freddie Highmore!!!!
How about some love for Andrew Lincoln from The Walking Dead!!
Meh, for me there is nothing really special about his acting performance. He pretty much has the same face for most emotions and nothing has changed about his performance over the years.. He’s not horrible but definitely not a stand-out I think.
WOW NO OPRAH WINFREY
Seth Meyers deserves more love. I thought this was his year.
I think the SUpporting Actor/Actress Saturday Nigh Live love is not warranted. There are much better performances that could have been nominated.
Call me crazy, but I still think Survivor is one of the better reality competition shows out there.
No noms for the Late Show either and Steven has been the best.
Look again. His show is nominated for best Variety Talk Series. Unfortunately, it is up against Last Week Tonight and Full Frontal.
Crazy Ex, I feel you there, Lauren Graham was never gonna hapen, Freddie and Vera overlooked yet again by the Emmy’s, also Zack Woods is awesome on Silicon Valley
My jaw dropped when they announced Milo in Lead Actor I seriously didn’t think he stood a chance whatsoever but I’m extremely happy about it. Same thing with Alexis being nominated.
Lauren not being nominated doesn’t surprise me at all. It came out in November, was never nominated previously, didn’t receive enough of a push from Netflix, and she was going up against 4 Oscar winners/nominees. It was nice to get the revival for fans but I never envisioned seeing her nominated or win,
With that being said I can’t believe I live in a world where Shailene Woodley has an Emmy nomination and Lauren doesn’t.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s omission from Supporting Actress in a Limited Series!
Totally agree.
So happy DRAG RACE ***FINALLY*** got a nomination for Reality Competition Program and seven more noms to boot!
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Mary Elizabeth Winstead Mary Elizabeth Winstead Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Ron Cephas Jones, too!
Sad about Mary Elizabeth Winstead missing out on supporting for Fargo, but the Americans getting love hopefully will translate to a win for one or both leads.
–
Also, Samira Wiley nominated for Handmaid’s Tale! Justice for Poussey!! ;)
–
Most excited that whatever wins best drama this year will be a first time champ!
Sad about Lauren and Kelly (it was a long shot anyways) but absolutely thrilled Milo and Alexis got in for their respective shows.
What about Michael McKean in Better Call Saul? He was outstanding!
That omission truly stings the most for me. Another is Lori Petty from OITNB.
I’m happy Claire Danes didn’t get nominated, her undeserving streak is over.
I’m pretty confused about Shannon Purser getting a nomination for her role as Barb in Stranger Things. It wasn’t a poor performance but…if it weren’t for the memes, would it be notable and remembered for a nomination?
Thank the gods I’m not the only one who thought that. I mean…I eyed hard when I saw that one.
Same here. I never got the crazy uproar over Barb. She wasn’t that memorable for me. So seeing she got nominated and Winona didn’t really disturbed me.
Yup, totally agree. Her Riverdale character was more memorable than Barb. #JusticeForWinona LOL
Thank you! I don’t get this at all
No matter how in love with GG and Lauren one might be, all of the nominees turned in better performances in better shows.
Plain and simple – Rupert Friend was robbed.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was completely Snubbed yet again :( at least the Golden Globes can tell good tv :)
Also Jane Krakowski not getting a best Supporting Nod for season 3 of UKS is sacrilege…she is always a Goddess but she was on her A game this season for sure and stole the show! Happy that Ellie, Titus, and the show got noms!
The show got one nomination: Best Song – We Tapped That Ass (All Over This House).
Never quite got the Gilmore love on this site… the show and the performances were run of the mill at best.. not worthy of getting nominations over the stronger work done by others.
Very happy Alexis Bledel got nominated, aswell as Milo. Bonus points for the This is Us love in general (even though I’m one of the few who actually thinks there were better family shows in the last few years – ones who never got this amount of love – Brothers & Sisters and Parenthood). Also glad Felicity Huffman got a nomination. Overall it’s getting tiresome to see the same names year in, year out. I don’t know who said it, but I would also vote to split the emmy’s for network shows & cable shows. The fact that Lauren Graham was snubbed was predictable, but sad at the same time. She deserved it. Same for The Good Place/Kristen Bell. And plenty of others.
Totally agree with you on Freddie. He was heartbreaking and so good in that part. Who are these voters!
Matt Walsh is great but him getting nominated over Timothy Simons is insane to me!
Completely agree!
Can we please add the knee jerk habit of continuing to nominate Modern Family?
Agreed — for it to still have such a showing in the nominations while ‘Speechless’ was completely ignored (as ‘The Middle’ and ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ continue to be) just baffles the hell out of me.
The actress who payed Harriet Tubman in Underground. She had one episode entirely her alone. I found her captivating.
SNL was better this season but it got way too many nominations
I’m a bit more disturbed that American Gods didn’t get a writing or directing nomination. Not to mention, Ian McShane. I mean come on, the guy is phenomenal. And as I pointed out elsewhere, Winona should have been nominated for Stranger Things over the actress who played Barb. That one just made zero sense to me.
I hope they get Milo and Alexis to present together. That’d be amazing.
Samantha Bee????really???
What about Danielle brooks in oitnb! I thought she’s at least get a nomination. Uzo is amazing as always but danielle stole the show!
These Emmys are a big gaping hole without The Leftovers and Carrie Coon.
my issue with snubs MA, who would you remove for your favorites?
The whole time I watched GG, I thought “I used to love this show”, I never thought “I love this event”.