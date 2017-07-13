Emmys
Emmy Nominations 2017
Courtesy of Netflix, A&E, HBO

Emmy Nominations 2017: My Snappy Judgments

By /

TV-MAThe 2017 Emmy nominations were, as per usual, both thrilling and maddening (see full list here). For every inspired nod (Fargo‘s Carrie Coon!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon?!). So without further adieu, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s list. 

RELATEDEmmy Nominations: SNL, Westworld, FEUD and Stranger Things Lead Pack

I’m Super-Ecstatic About:
*  Carrie Coon getting recognized for her understated Fargo performance (but, sadly, not… well, see “I’m Super-Pissed About” below).
* All the love for Handmaid’s Tale, particularly frontrunner Elisabeth Moss.
* FX’s exquisite Feud snagging 18 nominations, including for leads Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.
* American Crime’s Felicity Huffman getting a nod for her strong work in the ABC anthology drama’s final season.
* Breakout drama This Is Us snagging nods for best drama series and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.
* Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess’ supporting actor nod (here’s hoping for a long overdue win this year).
* All the nods for HBO’s Big Little Lies, particularly standout leads Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.
* Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal scoring a best variety series nod after last year’s snub.
* The strong showing for Donald Glover’s Atlanta

2017's Biggest Emmy Snubs
Launch Gallery

I’m Super-Pissed About:
* The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon turned in the (female) dramatic performance of the year and yet bupkis.
* Two words. One of ’em is Lauren. The other is Graham. (Here’s a third one for good measure.) Speaking of which…
* Kelly. Bishop. W. T. F.
* The absolutely Psychotic absence of Bates Motel star Freddie Highmore, who gave the (male) dramatic performance of the year in the series’ final season.
* Zero love for Girls‘ Andrew Rannells. 
* Zach Woods failing to score a nod for uproariously subtle Silicon Valley work.
* The hellish turnout for The Good Place.
* Homeland’s Rupert Friend being MIA.
* Difficult People getting screwed.
* Benito Martinez getting the shaft for his heartbreaking performance in American Crime‘s final season.
* The Academy’s anti-CW bias striking Crazy Ex-Girlfriend once again.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

69 Comments
  1. Jennifer says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    And I called it … (Love you Michael. Really, I do, but the love for LG & GG is over the top)

    Reply
    • Big Mike says:
      July 13, 2017 at 10:02 AM

      I dared to voice that opinion in the comments of one of the (roughly) 7,000 GG articles over the last 18 months or so. I got flamed. Hard.

      Reply
      • jericho says:
        July 13, 2017 at 10:09 AM

        I will agree here. Whole-heartedly in fact. There are so many strong actresses in both the drama and comedy actress categories that she far far far from deserved to be included. Now if they added an “in between” category for “dramedy”. Then maybe, just maybe.

        What you should be doing right now is applauding Alexis’ inclusion for her role in Handmaid’s Tale.

        Reply
    • Jamie says:
      July 13, 2017 at 11:10 AM

      Yeah, I think basically everyone called it. Idk why Michael is so pissed – it shouldn’t be a surprise at all that GG got zero nods.

      Reply
      • CC says:
        July 13, 2017 at 1:05 PM

        Kelly Bishop was really amazing, though. I’m a little surprised at snubbing her. Not shocked, but a little surprised.

        Reply
  2. Dannie C says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    I’m so Pissed!!!

    Reply
  3. Roger says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    Alessandra Mastronardi was robbed. She more than deserves to be nominated for the Emmys. She was outstanding with Aziz Ansari in Master of None.

    Reply
  4. neetztalks says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:01 AM

    HOW is Modern Family still nominated for things? HOW SWAY?

    I’m so sad for Lauren and Kelly. But I’m happy for Alexis who got a nomination for the handmaid’s tale.

    Also AGREED @ Zach Woods.

    Reply
  5. Jim says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    Mandy Patinkin nominated for Homeland but not Rupert Friend??? Anyone that watched this season knows that is an injustice.

    Reply
    • Alichat says:
      July 13, 2017 at 9:22 AM

      Thank you! I couldn’t believe Rupert Friend wasn’t on the list! And what about Outlander and The Affair……did they not qualify? And The Good Place?! WTF!

      Reply
  6. Jen says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    Seriously…no Freddie Highmore? That is ridiculous.

    Reply
  7. neetztalks says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    Can I also say that it’s unfair that liza weil is never recognized as paris gellar. paris was 1000x better than rory in the revival. why no guest star submission for her @netflix? all you guys did was submit LG, Alexis, Scott and Kelly.

    Reply
    • Wenders says:
      July 13, 2017 at 10:26 AM

      Liza should have been nominated just for her speech at Chilton where she terrified everyone. I was laughing so hard I was crying. “Now I’m not in the habit of quoting Joseph Stalin…”

      Reply
  8. Jec says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    How did the leftovers not get nominated for anything? What is up academy? And what’s with all the excessive This is Us love? And Rami Malek won last year but isn’t nominated this year? What?

    Reply
  9. Mary Ward says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    Freddie Highmore deserves to be there. I had the feeling this would happen.

    Reply
  10. Maxx Fisher (@MaxxFisher) says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    Is anyone outside of this site shocked about Gilmore Girls? No. (psst, it wasn’t as good as you think)

    Reply
  11. Sammy Moynihan says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Absolutely disgusted that The Leftovers is snubbed yet again! I honestly thought they’d do it this year. The scheduling was fiinally working in it’s favour and it truly was one of the greatest shows in TV history. I never get this angry about a snub, but it has gone too far! The best show to never be nominated for an Emmy. I’m not going to even validate the ceremony by watching it.

    Reply
  12. Ron says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:09 AM

    I watch the Emmys every year because I’m a TV fanatic. But every year, they piss me off with their nominations. Sure, they make good nominations here and there, and this year I was happy with some. But they sacrifice much deserved, new (or wrongfully never nominated) shows in order to put in old, tired, and worn out shows. I still enjoy Modern Family and HoC well enough, but they’ve objectively been lackluster lately and their time for any nomination has most certainly come and gone. They did the same thing with Downton Abbey. It’s almost like the Academy doesn’t try and like they don’t care to do their job and watch these shows to actually see what’s good, and that they’re happy being lazy and just recycling the same old nominations year after year.

    Reply
  13. abz says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    The Emmys are so annoying. Yet again no love for The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux. So annoying. Why the hell was House of Cards nominated again? I can maybe understand Robin Wright given that it was really her season this year, but Kevin Spacey’s performance wasn’t no different than the previous seasons. And even though Tituss Burgess is long overdue for a win, you just know they’re gonna give the win to Alec Baldwin.
    I love Lauren Graham and she’s a good actress, but if the Emmy people won’t even nominate superb performances in shows like The Leftovers and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, she didn’t really stand a chance. I mean look how long it took them to nominate Tatiana Maslany before they finally did.

    Reply
  14. TVMAMA says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    No Mandy Moore??

    Reply
  15. Lysh says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:13 AM

    Are you going to do a Facebook live? Because that’d be fun.
    I’m so thrilled for Tituss Burgess and Handmaid’s Tale noms!

    Reply
  16. Jen says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    I can’t believe Freddie Highmore was not nominated for his performance in Bates Motel!!!! It was an amazing last season for an amazing drama series that if truth be told has been overlooked throughout it’s run. (I believe only a couple of nods in the earlier seasons). I was sorry to see it end, it was a psychotic emotional thriller with outstanding performances, writing, and directing. My vote goes to Freddie Highmore!!!!

    Reply
  17. S Coonan says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    How about some love for Andrew Lincoln from The Walking Dead!!

    Reply
    • abz says:
      July 13, 2017 at 9:21 AM

      Meh, for me there is nothing really special about his acting performance. He pretty much has the same face for most emotions and nothing has changed about his performance over the years.. He’s not horrible but definitely not a stand-out I think.

      Reply
  18. KENI K STONE says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    WOW NO OPRAH WINFREY

    Reply
  19. Gerald says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:15 AM

    Seth Meyers deserves more love. I thought this was his year.

    I think the SUpporting Actor/Actress Saturday Nigh Live love is not warranted. There are much better performances that could have been nominated.

    Call me crazy, but I still think Survivor is one of the better reality competition shows out there.

    Reply
  20. Alexander Parrales says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    Crazy Ex, I feel you there, Lauren Graham was never gonna hapen, Freddie and Vera overlooked yet again by the Emmy’s, also Zack Woods is awesome on Silicon Valley

    Reply
  21. DJ says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    My jaw dropped when they announced Milo in Lead Actor I seriously didn’t think he stood a chance whatsoever but I’m extremely happy about it. Same thing with Alexis being nominated.

    Lauren not being nominated doesn’t surprise me at all. It came out in November, was never nominated previously, didn’t receive enough of a push from Netflix, and she was going up against 4 Oscar winners/nominees. It was nice to get the revival for fans but I never envisioned seeing her nominated or win,

    With that being said I can’t believe I live in a world where Shailene Woodley has an Emmy nomination and Lauren doesn’t.

    Reply
  22. KBW says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:19 AM

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s omission from Supporting Actress in a Limited Series!

    Reply
  23. Matt Jamieson says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    So happy DRAG RACE ***FINALLY*** got a nomination for Reality Competition Program and seven more noms to boot!

    Reply
  24. Lauren says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead Mary Elizabeth Winstead Mary Elizabeth Winstead Mary Elizabeth Winstead

    Reply
  25. A fan of TV says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:25 AM

    Ron Cephas Jones, too!
    Sad about Mary Elizabeth Winstead missing out on supporting for Fargo, but the Americans getting love hopefully will translate to a win for one or both leads.

    Also, Samira Wiley nominated for Handmaid’s Tale! Justice for Poussey!! ;)

    Most excited that whatever wins best drama this year will be a first time champ!

    Reply
  26. Lola says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:28 AM

    Sad about Lauren and Kelly (it was a long shot anyways) but absolutely thrilled Milo and Alexis got in for their respective shows.

    Reply
  27. Deb44 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:30 AM

    What about Michael McKean in Better Call Saul? He was outstanding!

    Reply
  28. N!loofar says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:31 AM

    I’m happy Claire Danes didn’t get nominated, her undeserving streak is over.

    Reply
  29. Adam says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:32 AM

    I’m pretty confused about Shannon Purser getting a nomination for her role as Barb in Stranger Things. It wasn’t a poor performance but…if it weren’t for the memes, would it be notable and remembered for a nomination?

    Reply
  30. Trey says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:32 AM

    No matter how in love with GG and Lauren one might be, all of the nominees turned in better performances in better shows.

    Reply
  31. Jan says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:39 AM

    Plain and simple – Rupert Friend was robbed.

    Reply
  32. Marcus says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:43 AM

    Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was completely Snubbed yet again :( at least the Golden Globes can tell good tv :)
    Also Jane Krakowski not getting a best Supporting Nod for season 3 of UKS is sacrilege…she is always a Goddess but she was on her A game this season for sure and stole the show! Happy that Ellie, Titus, and the show got noms!

    Reply
  33. LK says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    Never quite got the Gilmore love on this site… the show and the performances were run of the mill at best.. not worthy of getting nominations over the stronger work done by others.

    Reply
  34. Ingmar says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:55 AM

    Very happy Alexis Bledel got nominated, aswell as Milo. Bonus points for the This is Us love in general (even though I’m one of the few who actually thinks there were better family shows in the last few years – ones who never got this amount of love – Brothers & Sisters and Parenthood). Also glad Felicity Huffman got a nomination. Overall it’s getting tiresome to see the same names year in, year out. I don’t know who said it, but I would also vote to split the emmy’s for network shows & cable shows. The fact that Lauren Graham was snubbed was predictable, but sad at the same time. She deserved it. Same for The Good Place/Kristen Bell. And plenty of others.

    Reply
  35. Kathleen Smith says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM

    Totally agree with you on Freddie. He was heartbreaking and so good in that part. Who are these voters!

    Reply
  36. VeepFan says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    Matt Walsh is great but him getting nominated over Timothy Simons is insane to me!

    Reply
  37. Nope says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    Can we please add the knee jerk habit of continuing to nominate Modern Family?

    Reply
    • Gena says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:07 PM

      Agreed — for it to still have such a showing in the nominations while ‘Speechless’ was completely ignored (as ‘The Middle’ and ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ continue to be) just baffles the hell out of me.

      Reply
  38. Shelley says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    The actress who payed Harriet Tubman in Underground. She had one episode entirely her alone. I found her captivating.

    Reply
  39. Colleen says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:45 AM

    SNL was better this season but it got way too many nominations

    Reply
  40. Charli says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM

    I’m a bit more disturbed that American Gods didn’t get a writing or directing nomination. Not to mention, Ian McShane. I mean come on, the guy is phenomenal. And as I pointed out elsewhere, Winona should have been nominated for Stranger Things over the actress who played Barb. That one just made zero sense to me.

    Reply
  41. Jooshua says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    I hope they get Milo and Alexis to present together. That’d be amazing.

    Reply
  42. mary says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:13 AM

    Samantha Bee????really???

    Reply
  43. Kim says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    What about Danielle brooks in oitnb! I thought she’s at least get a nomination. Uzo is amazing as always but danielle stole the show!

    Reply
  44. guitardawn says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    These Emmys are a big gaping hole without The Leftovers and Carrie Coon.

    Reply
  45. Maxsmom says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:43 PM

    my issue with snubs MA, who would you remove for your favorites?

    The whole time I watched GG, I thought “I used to love this show”, I never thought “I love this event”.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 