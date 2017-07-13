Emmy Nominations 2017: My Snappy Judgments

The 2017 Emmy nominations were, as per usual, both thrilling and maddening (see full list here). For every inspired nod (Fargo‘s Carrie Coon!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon?!). So without further adieu, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s list.

I’m Super-Ecstatic About:

* Carrie Coon getting recognized for her understated Fargo performance (but, sadly, not… well, see “I’m Super-Pissed About” below).

* All the love for Handmaid’s Tale, particularly frontrunner Elisabeth Moss.

* FX’s exquisite Feud snagging 18 nominations, including for leads Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

* American Crime’s Felicity Huffman getting a nod for her strong work in the ABC anthology drama’s final season.

* Breakout drama This Is Us snagging nods for best drama series and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.

* Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess’ supporting actor nod (here’s hoping for a long overdue win this year).

* All the nods for HBO’s Big Little Lies, particularly standout leads Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

* Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal scoring a best variety series nod after last year’s snub.

* The strong showing for Donald Glover’s Atlanta.



I’m Super-Pissed About:

* The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon turned in the (female) dramatic performance of the year and yet bupkis.

* Two words. One of ’em is Lauren. The other is Graham. (Here’s a third one for good measure.) Speaking of which…

* Kelly. Bishop. W. T. F.

* The absolutely Psychotic absence of Bates Motel star Freddie Highmore, who gave the (male) dramatic performance of the year in the series’ final season.

* Zero love for Girls‘ Andrew Rannells.

* Zach Woods failing to score a nod for uproariously subtle Silicon Valley work.

* The hellish turnout for The Good Place.

* Homeland’s Rupert Friend being MIA.

* Difficult People getting screwed.

* Benito Martinez getting the shaft for his heartbreaking performance in American Crime‘s final season.

* The Academy’s anti-CW bias striking Crazy Ex-Girlfriend once again.