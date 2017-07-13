Bridezillas Returning to WE tv in 2018

Bridezillas is ready to walk down the aisle again. (Does this mean we need to get them another wedding gift?)

After a five-year trial separation hiatus, the infamous wedding-themed reality series is returning to WE tv in 2018 with ten all-new episodes, TVLine has learned. As before, each episode will follow stressed-out brides as they plan their dream wedding, capturing every bleeped-out shouting match and premarital meltdown all the way up to the wedding day. (If it happens.)

The original Bridezillas ended in 2013 after a healthy ten-season run that also launched a spinoff, Marriage Boot Camp. The newly rebooted series is currently casting for brides across the country.

“From the beginning, Bridezillas was nothing short of a pop-culture phenomenon and a brand-defining show for WE tv,” president Marc Juris said in a statement. “Years after saying goodbye to our last ‘Bridezilla,’ we have been asked consistently to bring this show back by viewers and fans. With its built-in fanbase and continued cultural relevance, the Bridezillas franchise is a strategic growth asset that we can leverage across our business, and we are thrilled to be bringing it back to WE tv.”

