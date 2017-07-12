Exclusive

Zoo Sneak Peek: Mid-Brain Surgery, Mitch Hears About Clementine's 'First'

This week on CBS’ Zoo, Jamie is poised to perform on-the-fly brain surgery on Mitch — if the patient doesn’t blow his lid first!

In the Season 3 episode “Ten Years Gone” (airing Thursday at 10/9c), Mitch (played by Billy Burke) divines that his long time spent in the stasis tank left him with unwanted pressure being applied to the speech section of his noodle. With time being of the essence, he greenlight’s Jamie’s (Kristen Connolly) idea to relieve that pressure using a trusty power drill.

But as Jamie prepares to do so, a casual aside made by Mitch to Clementine (Grace Dzienny) leads to a reveal about his “little girl.” Press play above to see how Mitch reacts to learning the circumstances of a “first” Clementine experienced while Dad was “away.”

Elsewhere in the third episode of the new season, Abraham and Dariela, in the wake of their son’s abduction, consider making a deal with Reiden Global.

1 Comment
  1. Pamela says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:08 AM

    So Mitch is supervising his own brain surgery. Of course he is. ;-)

