The Tick Declares Murder 'Just Not Cool' in Amazon Series Trailer

The Tick is once again ready to take flight… so to speak. (Honestly, it can’t be said enough: He. Doesn’t. Fly.)

That point is really hammered home in the first full-length trailer for Amazon’s Tick series, which — along with its titular hero — dropped Wednesday.

Amazon’s version of the Tick story finds Peter Serafinowicz (Parks and Recreation) squeezing into the superhero’s iconic blue suit, with Griffin Newman (Vinyl) filling the role of Arthur, the Tick’s trusty winged sidekick. The Tick also stars Valorie Curry (The Following) as Arthur’s sister Dot, Brendan Hines (Suits) as Superian, Jackie Earle Haley (Preacher) as The Terror and Yara Martinez (Jane the Virgin) as Ms. Lint.

The Tick begins streaming Friday, Aug. 25 on Amazon. Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you, ahem, itching for more?

1 Comment
  1. Lysh says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    Dr Chang! Looks fun. I always forget to use the video part of my Prime membership, but I think I’ll check this out.

    Reply
