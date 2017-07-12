The Exorcist Adds Deadpool Actress as Foster Kid in Revamped Season 2

The Exorcist has scared up another new series regular: Deadpool‘s Brianna Hildebrand is joining the Fox drama as a series regular in its second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Hildebrand will play Verity, a foster child being raised by John Cho’s character.

In the supernatural series’ overhauled Season 2, Cho plays Andrew Kim, a former child psychologist now running a home for at-risk foster children. He runs into Father Ortega and Marcus Keane when one of Kim’s wards is targeted by a powerful force. (We’re gonna go out on a limb and say that it’s probably not a benevolent spirit, right?)

As previously reported, Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels and Kurt Egyiawan are the only series regulars returning to The Exorcist‘s sophomore season. Geena Davis, Hannah Kasulka, Brianne Howey and Alan Ruck, who played the tormented Rance family in Season 1, will no longer be part of the regular cast; those actors could, however, return on a guest-star basis.

HIldebrand, a relative newcomer, is best known for playing Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the feature film Deadpool. She’ll reprise the role in Deadpool 2.

The Exorcist returns on Friday, Sept. 29, at 9/8c.