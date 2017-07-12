Ratings: MLB All-Star Game Ticks Up

America’s Got Talent beat out The American League’s Got Talent in the ratings on Tuesday night.

Fox’s coverage of the MLB All-Star Game drew 8.6 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating during primetime, ticking up from last year’s fast nationals (8 mil/2.0). The year-ago contest went on to tally 8.7 mil and a 2.2 in the finals.

Over on NBC aka the only other broadcast-TV game in town, America’s Got Talent (12.3 mil/2.4) dipped a tenth week-to-week but led the night in both measures. World of Dance (7.2 mil/1.7) also ticked down.

