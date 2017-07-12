Girlfriends Guide Divorce Season 4
Courtesy of Bravo

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Gets Season 4 Premiere Date and Teaser

By

Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce will open its penultimate chapter on a new night, Thursday, when Season 4 arrives on Aug. 17 at 10/9c.

Bravo’s announcement also came with the promo below, which among other things finds Retta’s Barbara urging someone to consider “sex with an ex” — and explaining why doing so feels so, so good.

During Season 4, Abby (Lisa Edelstein) and Barbara go into business together on a website, named Lady Parts and geared toward women their age. To that end, they enlist celebrity “influencer” Temple Hampton, who happens to be dating Abby’s ex, Will (Warren Christie). Jo’s (Alanna Ubach) relationship with the “Bald Eagle” aka Albert continues to grow, though the reveal of his true identity threatens their future. In her new position at Legal Aid, Delia (Necar Zadegan) develops feelings for her new partner (Ignacio Serrichio), while Phoebe (Beau Garrett) is torn between her relationship with Gemma (Daisy Betts) and salvaging her marriage.

