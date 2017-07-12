Game of Thrones Season 7: Dany Comes Home, Cersei Plots in Premiere Photos

Welcome back, khaleesi.

Ahead of Game of Thrones‘ much heralded Season 7 premiereSunday (9/8c), HBO has released new photographs from the hour, titled “Dragonstone.”

The name of the episode refers to the official seat of the Targaryens in Westeros, and as you can see in one of the shots, Daenerys indeed returns to her family home during the season’s first installment. (Looks like someone forgot to keep the cleaning service coming, cough Stannis cough.)

we have no idea what little Lyanna Mormont is saying, but we're pretty sure we're on board with it