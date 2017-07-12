Bachelor in Paradise: Corinne Olympios Says She'll Appear on Reunion Special

Now we’ll hear both sides of the story behind the Bachelor in Paradise scandal.

Former cast member Corinne Olympios announced Wednesday she’ll return to the ABC reality show to appear on this season’s reunion special, according to our sister site Variety. “I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special,” Olympios said in a statement.

Originally a contestant during Nick Viall’s Bachelor season, Olympios’ stay in Paradise ended abruptly after a controversial incident between her and fellow cast member DeMario Jackson resulted in the show shutting down production. Jackson announced earlier this week he’d be appearing on the Paradise special to speak about the incident, which reportedly involved a drunken hookup between the two that led to accusations of sexual misconduct.

Olympios hired an attorney and claimed to be “a victim,” while Jackson defended himself, saying that his “character has been assassinated.” After reviewing footage of the incident, though, Paradise producers found no evidence of misconduct and announced that Season 4 would resume filming.

In related news: ABC announced that the new season of Bachelor in Paradise will debut with a two-night premiere, starting Monday, Aug. 14 at 8/7c.