Westworld Recruits Leftovers Alum Katja Herbers for Season 2 Role

Westworld just issued Katja Herbers a very generous park pass.

The Leftovers actress has been added as a series regular in the HBO sci-fi drama’s second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Herbers’ Grace is a big fan of the park who arrives as things go seriously haywire, which we’re guessing starts right after the events of the Season 1 finale.

Earlier this year, Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley — who play Dolores’ dad Peter Abernathy and park welcome host Angela, respectively — were promoted to series-regular status, as well.

In addition to her memorable arc on The Leftovers‘ final season, Herbers’ TV credits include Manhattan and The Americans.

HBO renewed Westworld for a 10-episode Season 2 in November; those episodes likely will not premiere until 2018.