Raven's Home Theme Song Features an Epic Nod to That's So Raven — Watch

It doesn’t take a psychic to see that the future is looking bright for Raven’s Home.

No, really, Disney Channel on Tuesday released the opening title sequence for its upcoming That’s So Raven spinoff — and it’s incredibly bright.

Set to the sitcom’s theme song — performed by stars Raven-Symoné, Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz and Anneliese van der Pol — the video re-introduces us to childhood besties Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels, now divorced mothers raising children of their own under one roof. (Hence Raven ending the song with “Yup, that’s us!”)

“[Divorce] is very much a part of the show, and I could not be more proud to be a part of that,” van der Pol recently told TVLine. “We’re representing single moms all over the world, and I think that’s great.”

Raven’s Home premieres Friday, July 21 at 10/9c, following the multi-network premiere of Descendants 2.

Your thoughts on the spinoff’s opening title sequence? Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your review.

  1. Daniel says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:51 AM

    LOVE

    Reply
