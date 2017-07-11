Outlander Season 3 Premiere Date Set

#Droughtlander now officially has an end date: Outlander‘s standing stones will start singing again on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8/7c, Starz announced Tuesday.
The drama also released its official Season 3 poster, which encapsulates the major problem faced at the start of the season: Caitriona Balfe’s Claire is in 20th-century America, while Sam Heughan’s Jamie is in 18th-century Scotland. And neither is too happy about being there without the other.
Season 3 will begin with Claire’s difficulties upon returning through the stones to 1948, as her marriage to Frank deteriorates under the strain of her reappearance and her carrying Jamie’s child. Meanwhile, in the past, Jamie tries to rebuild his life after the devastating Battle of Culloden and Claire’s departure.
The 13-episode third season will feature episodes shot in Scotland and South Africa. Fun fact: Outlander used Black Sails sets to recreate some of Voyager‘s seaboard scenes.
Earlier in July, the time-travel drama announced plans to return to San Diego Comic-Con after a year’s absence.
Take a verra good look at the poster below — click on the image to enlarge — and then hit the comments with any- and everything you want to say about Outlander‘s upcoming season.
GREAT poster. Voyager is my favorite book of the series so far (I’m only on #4) so I’m excited to see it come to life on screen.
See I think book 4 might be my favorite but they are all so good.
CAN.NOT.WAIT!! BEST SHOW AND CAST!!
Awesome poster! Love Voyager & excited to see Jamie & Claire reunited!!!
I’m curious to see how they adapt The Fiery Cross for TV. I’m about 25 chapters into the book and it’s been like reading a 25 chapter description of paint drying. I’ve read street signs that were more thrilling. I’ve been “reading” the book for about a year and a half. At some point, I think I forgot to go back to it. Oops.
The problem with Voyager was that Diana Gabaldon brushed past some legitimate emotional beats in order to get to the adventure with Claire and Jamie back to being a perfect couple. It didn’t feel natural to skate up to the line of those emotional moments, and then pretend that everything is fine. And with just 13 episodes to cover everything in the book, I don’t think that this problem will be remedied. If anything, I expect it to be worse.
Still wish I took the time to stalk the set. They were filming not 15 minutes from where I live in Cape Town.