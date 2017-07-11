Olivia Munn
Courtesy of History via Getty Images

Olivia Munn Joins History's SIX

By /

Olivia Munn has SIX appeal.

TVLine has learned that the onetime Newsroom staffer has enlisted with the History action-drama for Season 2, playing Gina, a ruthless and smart CIA operative who rose from being a Shooter to a high-level Operations Officer.

In addition to her run as The Newsroom‘s Sloan, Munn’s previous TV credits also include New Girl, Greek and Beyond the Break, Attack of the Show! (as co-host) and The Daily Show With Jon Stewart (as a correspondent). Her recent big-screen gigs include Office Christmas Party and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Commencing production this month in Vancouver Season 2 of SIX brings back Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Brianne Davis, Nadine Velazquez, Dominic Adams, Jaylen Moore and Lindsley Register, while Eric Ladin (The Killing) was previously announced to join the cast as Trevor, an experienced SEAL who will join the team and disrupt the status quo.

