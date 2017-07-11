Megyn Kelly Gets Today Start Date

Fall TV Preview
NBC has set Megyn Kelly‘s Today debut, scheduling the former Fox News host for a Monday, Sept. 25 start date.

Kelly will take over the morning show’s third hour, which will feature a live, in-studio audience — a change for the long-running chatfest.

Kelly’s new gig at the Peacock Net got off to a rather rocky start. Her Sunday night newsmagazine series premiered in June and has struggled both in ratings and public opinion ever since; TVLine readers overwhelmingly disapproved of her low-rated, controversial June 18 interview with InfoWars host/Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Sunday’s episode hit an audience low of 3.2 million viewers.

Politico first reported Kelly’s Today start date, which NBC later confirmed.

1 Comment
  1. Dee says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:33 AM

    Her brand is poison after years on Fox News and those disastrous Putin and Alex Jones interviews. That NBC doesn’t realize this yet is pretty comical. Get ready, Kelly Ripa, you’re about to pick up a whole lot of viewers.

    Reply
