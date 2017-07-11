Megyn Kelly Gets Today Start Date

NBC has set Megyn Kelly‘s Today debut, scheduling the former Fox News host for a Monday, Sept. 25 start date.

Kelly will take over the morning show’s third hour, which will feature a live, in-studio audience — a change for the long-running chatfest.

Kelly’s new gig at the Peacock Net got off to a rather rocky start. Her Sunday night newsmagazine series premiered in June and has struggled both in ratings and public opinion ever since; TVLine readers overwhelmingly disapproved of her low-rated, controversial June 18 interview with InfoWars host/Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Sunday’s episode hit an audience low of 3.2 million viewers.

Politico first reported Kelly’s Today start date, which NBC later confirmed.