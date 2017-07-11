Morning Joe's Scarborough Is Quitting Republican Party, He Tells Late Show

Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough is saying good night to the Republican party, he announced during a visit to Tuesday night’s The Late Show.

Scarborough — who years before his MSNBC career served in the House of Representatives as a Republican from the 1st district of Florida — was visiting the CBS talker with Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski when he launched into a bit on his ongoing issues with the Grand Old Party.

On the heels of that oration, Late Show host Stephen Colbert noted that Scarborough, despite his protests, is a Republican. To which Scarborough revealed, “I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore. I’ve got to become an Independent.”

“It was well before Donald Trump was elected president that my party betrayed their core values,” Scarborough began, in the video clip above. Dating back to December 2015, when Trump supported a Muslim travel ban, “I said I could never vote for anybody in my party that said they were going to ban people because of the god they worship.”

In the year-and-a-half since — including when Republicans kept mum about, for example, candidate Trump’s alleged unfamiliarity with David Duke and the KKK — “they turn the other way…. And it’s actually disgusting,” Scarborough attested. “You have to ask yourself, ‘What exact is the Republican party willing to do? … How much of this country and our values are they will to sell out?'”

What did you think of Scarborough’s announcement?