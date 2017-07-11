Game of Thrones: Kit Harington's 'Audition' for HBO Unveiled on Kimmel

Kit Harington‘s journey to the role of Jon Snow was dark and full of terrors, apparently.

Ahead of Game of Thrones‘ Season 7 premiere (Sunday, 9/8c), Jimmy Kimmel unveiled Harington’s never-before-seen “audition tape” on Monday’s episode of Live. And judging by its contents, Harington’s eventual casting on the HBO drama was nothing short of a miracle.

In the video above, Harington tries his hand at a number of Thrones roles, including Cersei Lannister (“Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to have sex with my brother.”), Arya Stark, Hodor, a White Walker and Jon Snow’s ill-fated love, Ygritte.

RELATEDJimmy Kimmel to Return as Oscars Host

Harington then closes the ghastly audition by suggesting a Thrones/Harry Potter crossover — and the result is so, so wrong. Press PLAY on the video above to see exactly what we mean, then hit the comments with your reactions.