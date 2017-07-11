American Ninja Warrior
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Ninja Warrior, Bachelorette in Dead Heat for Monday Win

By /

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and ABC’s The Bachelorette had probably their closest face-off ever this Monday night, each drawing 5.6 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating (though the dating show had a few more eyeballs if you carry out to another decimal point — 5.63 vs. 5.57 million).

Come 10 pm, NBC’s Spartan (3.9 mil/1.0), like ANW, rose 10 and 25 percent from last week’s holiday eve outing, while ABC’s Gong Show rerun (2.5 mil/0.6) nearly doubled Still Star-Crossed‘s final Monday outing.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.9 mil/0.8) returned to a season-low audience while flat in the demo; Superhuman (2 mil/0.6) rose from last week’s rerun-hampered outing.

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1.1 mil/0.3) was steady.

2 Comments
  1. ninergrl6 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    I loved Will on TNT last night. When are the cable ratings available?

    Reply
