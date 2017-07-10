Teen Wolf: Scott and Malia Kiss, Plus 24 Other Key Moments From the 6B Trailer

Teen Wolf fans, we need to talk.

MTV on Monday dropped the first official trailer for the show’s final 10 episodes, and while we’re excited by much of what it revealed — the returns of Jackson, Derek, Stiles and Ethan were all welcome surprises — there were a few moments that require a second look. And maybe a third and fourth while we’re at it.

Let’s start with the biggest one of all: Scott and Malia, sitting in a tree?! Teen Wolf is rarely subtle about its many ‘ships, but I have to admit, I did not see this coming. Sure, there’s a small time jump between the two halves of Season 6, but how much could their feelings have grown (and been formed, for that matter) in just a few months? And how will Stiles feel when he learns of his surprising development?

RELATEDTeen Wolf Moving to Sundays for Its Final 10 Episodes This Summer

Honestly, I have no idea how I feel about this right now. Shall we put it to a vote?

–

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, browse our gallery for 24 other must-discuss moments from the trailer — you can click here for direct access — and drop a comment below: Which one(s) made you gasp out loud?