Colbert Announces 'Russia Week' on Late Show With Al Gore, Vodka Shots

Mid-July… there’s no better time of year for vodka shots and big, fuzzy hats, is there?

Stephen Colbert‘s recent trip to Russia will be documented on CBS’ Late Show during “Russia Week,” starting Monday, July 17, the network announced on Monday. The festivities will include on-location segments from Colbert’s adventures in Moscow and St. Petersburg, including a round of vodka shots on a Russian late-night talk show and a lesson in oligarchy from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov.

Along with the field pieces, Colbert’s “Russia Week” will feature guests like former Vice President Al Gore, Insecure star Issa Rae, Keegan-Michael Key and Jason Bateman. In a nod to the latest headlines about Donald Trump Jr., Colbert adds that he “has extended an open invitation to any Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer with dirt on Hillary Clinton.”

“I was asked to go to Russia by an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant to meet with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to my show,” Colbert joked in a statement. “Donald Trump Jr.’s father knew nothing of the meeting or these events. Or evidently, much else.”