Kevin Can Wait: 8 Ways the Sitcom Could Address Erinn Hayes' Exit

When Kevin Can Wait returns this fall (Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c), the CBS comedy will have to address the sudden departure of Kevin James’ TV spouse Erinn Hayes — and the sitcom’s options are as limited as they are awkward.

To quickly recap, Kevin Can Wait‘s Season 1 finale reunited James with his former King of Queens leading lady Leah Remini, when ex-cop Kevin came out of retirement to work a case with longtime rival officer Vanessa Cellucci (Remini). With Remini now on board as a regular, the series is expected to morph into at least a partial workplace sitcom, with Kevin and Vanessa presumably partnered up to patrol the mean streets of, well, Long Island. But one big question remains: How will the show handle Hayes’ exit?

Will Kevin’s marriage crumble? Could Donna succumb to a tragic fate? Might Kevin Can Wait morph into The King of Queens? Peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to view our theories, then tell us in the comments which scenario makes the most sense.