Quotes of the Week: Preacher, Power, Big Brother, John Oliver and More

In just four short days, the 2017 Emmy nominations will be revealed. In the meantime, TVLine’s Quotes of the Week are here with some truly award-worthy soundbites. 

This time around, we’ve got a Mel Gibson zinger courtesy of Casual, candle scent confusion on Younger and parenting advice from Broadchurch. Plus, a dig at The Bachelor franchise from fellow reality-TV show Big Brother and inappropriate mealtime chatter among the Real Housewives of New York City.

Our latest roundup also includes double doses of Kingdom, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Wynonna Earp.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

