Fall TV Preview
Fall TV Photos 2017
Courtesy of Instagram (@KJApa; Chy_Leigh; JaimieAlexander; AdamHorowitzLA)

TV Stars Go Back to Work: First Photos From Arrow, Once, Blindspot and More

By /

Vacation is officially over for the stars of your favorite returning shows.

Many of broadcast’s biggest series, including Arrow, Once Upon a Time, Supergirl and Empire, are currently in production on their new seasons — and lucky for us, their casts and crews are giving fans a very early sneak peek via social media.

TV Stars Back at Work: Fall 2017 Photos
Launch Gallery
PHOTOSFall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors

A few highlights from our back-to-work photo gallery (so far):

* A Danvers sisters hug on Supergirl

* Blindspot‘s picturesque jaunt to Venice, Italy

* A foreboding clue about Chicago Fire‘s season opener

* The Legends of Tomorrow goofing around on the Waverider

* Riverdale‘s skimpy wardrobe for Archie

RELATEDSupergirl Recast Shocker: Erica Durance Joins Season 3 as [Spoiler]

Browse our gallery of back-to-work photos above (or click here for direct access), and then tell us in the comments: Which returning shows are you most excited to see this fall?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 