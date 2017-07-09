TV Stars Go Back to Work: First Photos From Arrow, Once, Blindspot and More

Vacation is officially over for the stars of your favorite returning shows.

Many of broadcast’s biggest series, including Arrow, Once Upon a Time, Supergirl and Empire, are currently in production on their new seasons — and lucky for us, their casts and crews are giving fans a very early sneak peek via social media.

A few highlights from our back-to-work photo gallery (so far):

* A Danvers sisters hug on Supergirl

* Blindspot‘s picturesque jaunt to Venice, Italy

* A foreboding clue about Chicago Fire‘s season opener

* The Legends of Tomorrow goofing around on the Waverider

* Riverdale‘s skimpy wardrobe for Archie

