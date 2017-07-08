Shutterstock

True Blood's Nelsan Ellis Dead at 39

Nelsan Ellis, best known for his role as Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s True Blood, has died. He was 39.

Ellis died from complications from heart failure, his manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told The Hollywood Reporter. The full statement reads as follows:

“Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure,” Saines said. “He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.”

“We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” HBO said in a statement. “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

True Blood creator Alan Ball has also released a statement, calling Ellis a “singular talent”:

Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me.  Working with him was a privilege.

Following True Blood‘s seven-year run on the premium cabler, Ellis booked the series regular role of Shinwell Johnson on the CBS procedural Elementary. His character was killed off last May.

Ellis’ additional TV credits included short-lived Fox drama The Inside, as well as guest appearances on Veronica Mars and Without a Trace. On the big screen, Ellis portrayed Martin Luther King, Jr. in Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

12 Comments
  1. D says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    Favorite character in True Blood! RIP

  2. Sami says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    So shocked and saddened by this. RIP Lafayette and keeping his family and friends in my good thoughts.

  3. lawgroupcomm says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    Far too young, very sad indeed, condolences to his family and loved ones. R.I.P.

  4. SAM says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:23 PM

    Sorry to hear this! Such a talented actor.

  5. BettyB. says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:24 PM

    Shocked & sad. Lafayette was such a great character that he brought to life. Was also a fan of his Elementary character although I never made the connection to Lafayette, showing just how great of an actor he was

  6. annieo53 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:25 PM

    He was excellent in “The Butler”. Much too young…condolences to his family and friends. RIP Mr. Ellis.

  7. Amy J says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:25 PM

    He was amazingly talented. What a loss.

  8. Annie Sisk says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    This is unbelievably sad. I’m so sorry to read this news.

  9. Andrea says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    I wasn’t a fan of Shinwell’s storyline, but I thought Nelsan did tremendous work with the material he had to work with. Thirty-nine is waaaaaaaaaaaay too young to pass away. Condolences to those who loved him.

  10. wild_child says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    My heart breaks. Way too young.

  11. Terri Boyd says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Really sad news. I only watched 2 seasons of True Blood and I liked his character more than any others. If the loss of someone I did not know feels like a cut to my heart, I only imagine the pain his entire family is experiencing. Thank you for sharing Nelsan with so many of us and may you find comfort as you lean on each other. Big hug and thank you to you.

  12. Brian says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    RIP

