Exclusive

Somewhere Between: Paula Patton Fights Fate to Save Her Family in ABC Thriller's First Promo

By /

ABC’s Somewhere Between, premiering July 24 at 10/9c, is a little like Groundhog Day — you know, if you replace all of the jokes with harrowing, life-or-death stakes.

VIDEOSMarvel’s Inhumans Trailer Is Finally Released — Watch
2017 Fall TV Preview: Your Guide to What's New
Launch Gallery

The limited series stars Paula Patton (Warcraft) as Laura Price, a San Francisco news producer working with the police to track down a serial killer. She believes all is lost when the killer “strikes close to home,” until a strange event allows her to relive the previous week of her life in order to stop the murder from happening… again.

In doing so, she discovers a “mysterious connection” between herself and the killer, and her nightmare won’t end without the “ultimate sacrifice.”

RELATEDFall TV First Impression: ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley

Somewhere Between also stars Devon Sawa (Nikita) as private investigator Nico Jackson; JR Bourne (Teen Wolf) as Laura’s husband Tom, who also happens to be the city’s district attorney; and young actress Aria Birch as Laura’s daughter Serena, described as both “untamable” and “big-hearted.”

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive first look at the series’ chilling promo above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you tune in?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Snow says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    I’m going to check the show out. And I’m glad that it’s a limited series, which should hopefully make the writing tight, and a good a to be closed story. Or open ended story but the main storyline is complete. I hope so anyway.

    Reply
ad
 