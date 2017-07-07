Katrina Law The Oath
Courtesy of The CW

Arrow Alum Katrina Law Cops Role in Crackle Drama The Oath

By /

Arrow‘s former League of Assassins leader Katrina Law is committing herself to another dubious organization.

Law — who recurs on the aforementioned CW series as Nyssa al Ghul — has joined the cast of Crackle’s 10-episode drama The Oath.

RELATEDThe Oath Adds True Blood Vet Ryan Kwanten

Executive-produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the show explores a world of gangs made up of police officers. Game of Thrones vet Sean Bean stars as hard-charging cop Tom Hammond, who used to be the ruthless leader of a prominent gang of those who are sworn to protect and serve.

Law — whose TV credits also include CBS’ cancelled Training Day and Spartacus: War of the Damned — will play tomboy police officer Karen Beach, the sole female in the Ravens cop gang. Karen gets involved in a forbidden affair with a member of a rival group.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled?

The ensemble also includes True Blood‘s Ryan Kwanten, Lincoln Heights‘ Cory Hardrict and The Magicians‘ Arlen Escarpeta.

The Oath is slated to premiere on the streaming network in 2018.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. nabocane says:
    July 7, 2017 at 4:22 PM

    This sounds intriguing as an original concept. I hope it lives up to its potential.

    Reply
  2. Brian says:
    July 7, 2017 at 5:02 PM

    Every time I see a story about this show, I have to double check if it is about The Oath or The Path.

    Reply
  3. Butch says:
    July 7, 2017 at 5:49 PM

    As we hear of Arrow cast members getting new jobs are their Arrow characters getting blown up on the Island? Should these posts come with a spoiler alert?

    Reply
    • T.W.S.S. says:
      July 7, 2017 at 6:06 PM

      Not necessarily. Katrina Law only appeared in two episodes of Arrow last season, while she was starring on another show.

      But if we hear Paul Blackthorne or Willa Holland signing up for other shows, then we could be concerned.

      Reply
  4. peterwdawson says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:54 PM

    Just hope Nyssa isn’t gone. She’s one of my favorite characters on Arrow and her dynamic with Laurel in late Season 3 made that mismanaged plot at least somewhat bearable.

    Reply
  5. Joey Padron says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:14 PM

    Happy Katrina will be in a new show. She’s a good actress. Hope she comes back on Arrow next season.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 