Arrow Alum Katrina Law Cops Role in Crackle Drama The Oath

Arrow‘s former League of Assassins leader Katrina Law is committing herself to another dubious organization.
Law — who recurs on the aforementioned CW series as Nyssa al Ghul — has joined the cast of Crackle’s 10-episode drama The Oath.
Executive-produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the show explores a world of gangs made up of police officers. Game of Thrones vet Sean Bean stars as hard-charging cop Tom Hammond, who used to be the ruthless leader of a prominent gang of those who are sworn to protect and serve.
Law — whose TV credits also include CBS’ cancelled Training Day and Spartacus: War of the Damned — will play tomboy police officer Karen Beach, the sole female in the Ravens cop gang. Karen gets involved in a forbidden affair with a member of a rival group.
The ensemble also includes True Blood‘s Ryan Kwanten, Lincoln Heights‘ Cory Hardrict and The Magicians‘ Arlen Escarpeta.
The Oath is slated to premiere on the streaming network in 2018.
This sounds intriguing as an original concept. I hope it lives up to its potential.
Every time I see a story about this show, I have to double check if it is about The Oath or The Path.
As we hear of Arrow cast members getting new jobs are their Arrow characters getting blown up on the Island? Should these posts come with a spoiler alert?
Not necessarily. Katrina Law only appeared in two episodes of Arrow last season, while she was starring on another show.
But if we hear Paul Blackthorne or Willa Holland signing up for other shows, then we could be concerned.
Just hope Nyssa isn’t gone. She’s one of my favorite characters on Arrow and her dynamic with Laurel in late Season 3 made that mismanaged plot at least somewhat bearable.
Happy Katrina will be in a new show. She’s a good actress. Hope she comes back on Arrow next season.