Vice Principals' Final Season Gets Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

Vice Principals‘ final semester is just around the corner.

HBO on Thursday announced that the Danny McBride/Walton Goggins comedy will return for its second and final season on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:30/9:30c.

The nine-episode swan song picks up at the start of a new semester at North Jackson High, as Gamby and Russell “learn that the only thing harder than gaining power is holding on to it,” per the official logline. Supporting cast members Busy Phillips, Georgia King, Shea Whigham, Sheaun McKinney and TVLine Dream Emmy nominee Kimberly Hebert Gregory will all be back.

Vice Principals, created by McBride and Jody Hill (Eastbound & Down), was always envisioned as a two-season series. McBride said as much during a sit-down with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello at San Diego Comic-Con last year. (Watch the interview below.)

Will you be tuning in for the final season of Vice Principals?