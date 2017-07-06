So You Think You Can Dance: Watch the Opening Number to The Academy

The So You Think You Can Dance contestants are going big, in the hopes of not having to go home.

In this new video from the July 17 episode (Fox, 8/7c), the 98 dancers who made it past the reality competition’s audition stage run through an ambitious, involved and flat-out fun number choreographed by La La Land‘s Mandy Moore.

“Welcome to The Academy,” judge Nigel Lythgoe announces to the hopefuls at the start of the clip. After noting that everyone there has impressed him and fellow judges Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens, “it’s now time to impress the All-Stars.”

He adds: “This is one thing I’m going to ask of you: Bloom wherever you’re planted today.”

The routine — set to Ben Rector’s “Brand New” — highlights more than a dozen dance styles and was filmed over the course of one day at California State University Northridge.

Press PLAY on the video above to kick off The Academy callbacks, then hit the comments: Even at this early stage of competition, who do you think are the SYTYCD standouts?