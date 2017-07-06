Outlander to Return to Comic-Con

If you’re a fan of seeing Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan occupy the same space, may we suggest you get your fill at this year’s Comic-Con?

The Starz drama will return to the annual San Diego event with a panel featuring members of the show’s cast and creative team: actors Heughan, Balfe, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin; as well as executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon.

As those who’ve read Gabaldon’s novels know, Balfe’s Claire and Heughan’s Jamie spend a fair amount of time apart in Voyager, which is the third book in the series and the basis for Season 3. The drama will examine how Jamie and Claire’s lives changed drastically during the years between her return to her own time and the events of the Season 2 finale. (Hint: So soak up all the Sassenach love while you can, Comic-Con attendees!)

The panel will take place in Ballroom 20 at 5 pm on Friday, July 21. Jenna Dewan Tatum (Supergirl, World of Dance) will moderate.

For a handy list of all of the dates, times and locations of all the major TV-related events at this year’s SDCC, make sure to visit — and bookmark! — TVLine’s up-to-date guide to panels and screenings.