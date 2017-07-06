Charles Payne Suspended
Courtesy of Fox Business Network

Fox Business Suspends Charles Payne Amid Harassment Investigation

By /

Charles Payne, the host of Fox Business Network’s Making Money, has been suspended by the cabler in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, our sister site Deadline reports.

“We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy for any professional misconduct,” FBN said in a statement. “This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner.”

The L.A. Times first reported that sexual harassment allegations had been made against Payne by a former Fox News and Fox Business Network guest commentator. The unnamed woman claims she was coerced into a sexual relationship with Payne under threat of reprisals. She also alleges that she was blackballed from FBN after she ended the affair with Payne in 2015 and tried to report him to Fox News brass.

A series of substitute hosts will take the reins of Making Money during the investigation.

Payne — who signed a new, multi-year deal with FBN just last month — first joined the network when it launched in 2007.

