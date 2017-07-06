Ratings: Big Brother Rises in Week 2

Big Brother Season 19
CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, ticking up from its week-ago opener and marking its best numbers thus far of the week-old season. It also dominated the night in the demo.

Over on NBC, Little Big Shots: Forever Young (6.6 mil/1.0) commanded the night’s largest audience while ticking up a tenth in the demo. The recently-cancelled Carmichael Show (3.5 mil/0.7) was flat.

The night’s only other fresh broadcast fare, ABC’s To Tell the Truth, held steady with 3.1 mil and a 0.6.

  1. fernando933 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    ABC better hope Shark Tank helps To Tell The Truth Rise more then 3 million viewers and .6 come fall for their new Sunday line up or else they are in danger and so is Ten Days in The Valley

  2. Gerald says:
    July 6, 2017 at 9:49 AM

    Big Brother’s twists this summer are the worst ever. I’ll probably keep watching but for quality this season seems to be a real stinker.

