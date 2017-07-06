Ratings: Big Brother Rises in Week 2

CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, ticking up from its week-ago opener and marking its best numbers thus far of the week-old season. It also dominated the night in the demo.
Over on NBC, Little Big Shots: Forever Young (6.6 mil/1.0) commanded the night’s largest audience while ticking up a tenth in the demo. The recently-cancelled Carmichael Show (3.5 mil/0.7) was flat.
The night’s only other fresh broadcast fare, ABC’s To Tell the Truth, held steady with 3.1 mil and a 0.6.
ABC better hope Shark Tank helps To Tell The Truth Rise more then 3 million viewers and .6 come fall for their new Sunday line up or else they are in danger and so is Ten Days in The Valley
Big Brother’s twists this summer are the worst ever. I’ll probably keep watching but for quality this season seems to be a real stinker.