Stana Katic's Absentia Thriller Gets First Teaser, Still Seeks U.S. Home

By /

Just over a year after Castle closed its final case, Stana Katic is back on the beat — and in way over her head.

Sony Pictures Television Networks’ AXN on Wednesday released the first teaser for the Katic-led thriller Absentia, which is actively seeking a Stateside home after securing outlets in Canada and several other countries. The simple (yet chilling!) 35-second video finds Katic’s character floating lifeless in the water, then suddenly waking up and gasping for air.

Coming this fall to AXN, the 10-episode first season of Absentia follows FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic) who disappears while hunting down one of Boston’s deadliest serial killers, only to wake up in a mysterious cabin six years later with no memory of what happened to her. To complicate matters further, Emily soon discovers that her husband (Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and that another woman is now raising her son.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

11 Comments
  1. Patrick says:
    July 5, 2017 at 2:34 PM

    The show looks interesting. It got amazing reviews in Monte Carlo and already has a huge group of fans around the world. The teaser is great and makes you want to watch the show asap. I honestly don’t understand why Absentia hasn’t found its US home yet…

    Reply
    • Ellen says:
      July 5, 2017 at 3:13 PM

      Meh, I’ll pass. My least favorite Castle scenes for Stana were the heavy dramatic ones which she tends to overact. I’d have much rather seen her play something a lot different than another Beckett-like FBI agent with a troubled history being hunted down. And amnesia? LOL

      Reply
      • Just One Thing says:
        July 5, 2017 at 3:30 PM

        I recognize those critiques from a certain Zetaboard. I’m sure you totally would have watched her in some OTHER project, of course.

        Reply
  2. Julie says:
    July 5, 2017 at 2:39 PM

    It looks very dark (too dark ?). I loved her in Castle so I’ll give it a try

    Reply
  3. N says:
    July 5, 2017 at 2:43 PM

    Yay!

    Reply
  4. Bianca says:
    July 5, 2017 at 2:46 PM

    Wow, that´s great . Well worth of her talent

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    July 5, 2017 at 2:53 PM

    I definitely want to watch this! Come on Amazon pick this one up!

    Reply
  6. kevinlawrencecantor says:
    July 5, 2017 at 2:54 PM

    Lol, is this show all about throwing shade at that horrible storyline on Castle?

    Reply
  7. JIM says:
    July 5, 2017 at 4:58 PM

    SOUNDS A LOT LIKE CASTLE GETTING AMNESIA AND FLOATING BACK INTO HER LIFE AFTER A PHONEY CAR ACCIDENT. UGH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  8. Audrey says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:23 PM

    Come on, Amazon and Netflix, please take it so I can binge watch.

    Reply
