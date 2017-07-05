Stana Katic's Absentia Thriller Gets First Teaser, Still Seeks U.S. Home

Just over a year after Castle closed its final case, Stana Katic is back on the beat — and in way over her head.

Sony Pictures Television Networks’ AXN on Wednesday released the first teaser for the Katic-led thriller Absentia, which is actively seeking a Stateside home after securing outlets in Canada and several other countries. The simple (yet chilling!) 35-second video finds Katic’s character floating lifeless in the water, then suddenly waking up and gasping for air.

Coming this fall to AXN, the 10-episode first season of Absentia follows FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic) who disappears while hunting down one of Boston’s deadliest serial killers, only to wake up in a mysterious cabin six years later with no memory of what happened to her. To complicate matters further, Emily soon discovers that her husband (Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and that another woman is now raising her son.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.