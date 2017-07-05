South Park Creator: You Probably Won't See President Trump in Season 21

South Park will not respect President Donald Trump’s authoritah!

The Comedy Central comedy fond of skewering celebrities isn’t likely to take jabs at the sitting American president in the upcoming Season 21, co-creator Trey Parker says.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Parker indicated that he and co-creator Matt Stone will avoid lampooning the outspoken Commander in Chief because “We fell into the same trap that Saturday Night Live fell into, where it was like, ‘Dude, we’re just becoming CNN now. We’re becoming, ‘Tune in to see what we’re going to say about Trump,” he said, adding that he and Stone “hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow.”

After acknowledging that the long-running animated series could probably grab huge ratings by promoting its Trump take-downs, Parker says, “I just don’t care.”

In Season 21, “I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters, beacuse to me that’s the bread and butter of South Park: Kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous, but not ‘Did you see what Trump did last night?'”

South Park will return on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10/9c.