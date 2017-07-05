South Park Donald Trump Season 21
South Park Creator: You Probably Won't See President Trump in Season 21

South Park will not respect President Donald Trump’s authoritah!

The Comedy Central comedy fond of skewering celebrities isn’t likely to take jabs at the sitting American president in the upcoming Season 21, co-creator Trey Parker says.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Parker indicated that he and co-creator Matt Stone will avoid lampooning the outspoken Commander in Chief because “We fell into the same trap that Saturday Night Live fell into, where it was like, ‘Dude, we’re just becoming CNN now. We’re becoming, ‘Tune in to see what we’re going to say about Trump,” he said, adding that he and Stone “hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow.”

After acknowledging that the long-running animated series could probably grab huge ratings by promoting its Trump take-downs, Parker says, “I just don’t care.”

In Season 21, “I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters, beacuse to me that’s the bread and butter of South Park: Kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous, but not ‘Did you see what Trump did last night?'”

South Park will return on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10/9c.

7 Comments
  1. meatwad says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:34 PM

    glad to hear that guys, keep doing what you been doing

  2. peterwdawson says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:01 PM

    Fair enough. With everybody going on about Trump it makes sense to want to be different.

  3. David Hess says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:14 PM

    So does this mean Garrison will be there teacher, or will we get another Ms. Choksondik.

  4. Brian says:
    July 5, 2017 at 9:46 PM

    Yes, going forward please keep Trump off of this show.

    • Billy meacham says:
      July 5, 2017 at 11:35 PM

      Hell keep trump and ANY political nonsense of other shows too!!

      • Rex the Wonder Dog says:
        July 6, 2017 at 1:31 AM

        Maybe if we just ignore trump, he will go away. He seems to thrive on attention.

        • Bark Star says:
          July 6, 2017 at 1:58 AM

          No, he wont. And since you people put him there, he is your responsibility. And you need to take every necessary step to remove him from office before he does irreversible damage. And you need to do it now. The world is watching you, America.

