Five-0: Daniel Dae Kim Opens Up About 'Sad' Exit, 'Honor' of Playing Chin Ho

Playing Hawaii Five-0‘s Chin Ho Kelly for seven seasons was “nothing short of an honor,” Daniel Dae Kim said in a heartfelt message to fans, days after his exit from the CBS series was announced.
Kim, along with TV cousin Grace Park, reportedly sought but failed to acquire pay parity with fellow original cast members Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, and thus both parted ways with the show. Viewers will learn what became of Chin Ho Kelly (recently wooed to head up a San Francisco Five-0 unit) and Kono Kalakaua (who in the May finale went “rogue” to chase sex traffickers) in the Season 8 premiere, airing Friday, Sept. 29.
“I’m sad to say it is true. I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week,” the actor shared in a 500-word Facebook post. “Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue.”
Kim said that while leaving the show is sad, “what I feel most is gratitude… to our crew, writers and everyone associated with the show – and especially the cast, who have been nothing but supportive through this entire process. They and the crew have been my second family for seven years and I wish them nothing but success for Season 8 — and beyond.”
Kim thanked executive producers Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, “and everyone at CBS… for their faith in me to bring Chin Ho Kelly to life. As an Asian-American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well-developed, three-dimensional character like Chin Ho. I will miss him sincerely.
“What made him even more special is that he was a representative of a place my family and I so dearly love,” added Kim, who has been working in Hawaii since his Lost days. “It has been nothing short of an honor to be able to showcase the beauty and people of Hawaii every week, and I couldn’t be prouder to call these islands home. To my local community, mahalo nui loa.”
In an apparent nod to his contract talks, he said to fans/peers, “I encourage us all to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture. The path to equality is rarely easy. But I hope you can be excited for the future.”
Kim is an executive producer on the ABC fall drama launch The Good Doctor, which he co-developed (from a South Korean series) with House‘s David Shore.
Want scoop on H50, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
This makes me so sad… Chin and Kono were so good on the show, and always gave it a lot of heart! Hopefully with their leaving, it doesn’t mean we get more Jerry.. he is the worst
The stories over the pay fight makes it seem to be about race.. but they were clearly supporting players on the show who wanted to be paid equally with the shows leads… that was always an uphill battle for them.
But screen time wise they are pretty evenly split
Or maybe there’s a question to be asked about why the main characters were also the POC characters. ::shrug::
That’s my point, CBS has always sold the 4 of them as a team. What’s funny is coming in Alex was the least successful of the original 4.
CBS signed Alex O in 2008 because the saw in him the potential for making women melt while not been threathening to the male audience. Once they found the right vehicle he delivered and broke all his bones in the process and he also got a pain meds addiction. He deserves every penny and the others do not bring the same to the table. Looks like the show is ending anyway since he’s leaving too so CBS was right to save the money. They will hire an actress for a fraction of what they were paying them.
See this is the problem. Alex 100% deserves to be successful and make good money from the show. He does great work. But Daniel and Grace asking for more money ISNT about taking something away from Alex. They all deserve to be making money for the work they put in. They’re a team.
.
And this narrative is what’s wrong with the world right now. When groups demand equality, it’s not about having to give something up. It’s about sharing. And CBS makes enough money from this show to compensate its staff.
@Anne, I don’t think that Honest is saying that anything should be taken away from Alex. (At least that is not how I interpret the remarks.) Honest appears to be saying that Alex deserves the money…whatever it is, while Grade and Daniel do not deserve the same amount of money as Alex. I agree with this. Equity is about being equal, and no, I do not believe the workload and responsibilities that Alex has had over the course of the series has equaled what Grace and Daniel have had to do. I believe that Alex has done more, and therefore deserves more. Alex, Grace, and Daniel all deserve to be paid, but I do not think they all deserve the same amount of money.
Ya! Both Grace and Daniel had MASSIVELY successful shows behind them (BSG & Lost, respectfully) so they brought a lot of cache with them. I take comfort knowing that the residuals they get from those shows enabled them to quit H50
I really doubt Grace has much coming from BSG… The at a SYFY show that didn’t have to pay much for its actors except the leads.. Grace became somewhat famous for her role on that show but frankly in reality, not that many saw her.. Her role on H50 was far better.. Same with Daniel on LOST… he was a bit player on there… He had a terrific role as Chin Ho and got 7 good years.. Maybe he’ll do well behind camera.. I also don’t think he has much in residuals coming for LOST either..
The earning potential from a genre show like BSG is huge. It’s not from reruns, but from licensing her image for toys, games, clothes, etc. (which, considering she played more than 1 role, also helps). Not to mention the very comfortable living one can make from the convention circuit.
.
BSG may have had “small” viewership numbers when it aired, but it’s power in fan spaces is mighty. She’s probably not going to be obscenely wealthy from it, but it’s probably a decent income stream.
What is interesting is CBS seems to go through the pay equity fight a lot lately. To me they were an ensemble cast. There are always going to be one, whom someone likes better than another cast member of course. But they were shown pretty equally, except for Caan who had it in his contract to appear less.
I disagree with this. At the beginning, it was clear that there were 2 leads (both male and white). AO was actually the more prominate one with Caan as his side-kick. Park and Kim were supporting characters. And as we’ve seen in the past, CBS cares the most for the actors who’ve been there the longes, most prominent, and who were instrumental in launching a show.
Yaaaaa…..but to think that having Park & Kim on the show made no difference in the ratings is really shortsighted. First, they both came with rather substantial fanbases. Second, people want to see themselves on tv, so having two Asian actors as main cast was a HUGE draw. Their race helped legitimize the show and the shows setting. And helped maintain a viewership.
.
To default and think it was AO and Caan who brought in all the success is really quite blind to many of the other elements going on. Park & Kim were *as* instrumental to the success of the show as the other two, but in very different ways.
And it just HAPPENED to be two actors of colour that didn’t get their pay equity. ?? K. For a show set in Hawaii, the fact that they don’t have any Asian leads now is messed up. So ya, looks pretty dang racist
Except in recent seasons, Caan has been at least (if not more) of a supporting player, rather than a lead, as either of them.
It’s not quite as “clear” as you’re making it out to be because despite being supporting players they each got a significant amount of screen time over the years as well as significant number of storylines dedicated to their characters, that stretched through more than just the plot of single episodes. With that in mind, after being on the show since the start, it isn’t unfair to want to be paid more on par with others.
Wasn’t that great of the producers to set both characters up for a non-return at the end of Season 7? I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the writers were already working on scripts without the two characters. A shame. Looks like I’ll be taking a pass on Season 8.
Me too.
Ditto
Tritto
He and Grace Park will be missed. I usually look forward to a new season of Hawaii 5-O, but now I’m on the fence since they will not be there. It is true that Asian-American actors are under-represented in TV and movies and these actors leaving will just make the percentage go down. I heard that they were offered 10 to 15% less than the other leads. Is it really too much to ask to be paid equal to them considering Caan isn’t even there half the time? They get paid per episode, right? I wish them well. Maybe if the rumors are true and this is the last season, they can come back for a few episodes leading into, and including, the finale? (fingers crossed)
Scott Caan, contractually, gets to miss 5 episodes per season. So he actually IS there MORE than half the time–like 80% of the season if 25 episodes are produced. So I really wish people would stop saying he isn’t there half the time anymore!
It definitely seemed like more than five episodes. I can’t be bothered to count though…
How can you say Danny was more of a lead character than Chin and Kono? They were much better. Honestly, I wouldn’t miss Danny at all, but will definitely miss these two. So I guess that means Adam is gone too? Very disappointed in CBS, show runners or whoever made this decision.
Agree 100%!
Agree re Scott Caan. There isn’t a single thing I like about this actor or character.
I stopped watching because of Caan’s character. So much whining.
I was hoping he was leaving. I hate when he is onscreen. He just complains about everything.
Absolutely spot on…
i have seen adam on previews for another show.
He is a supporting player on CBS summer drama SALVATION.
Agree! Chin and Kono were either there more often, or if they weren’t, their presence was all the more interesting and fulfilling than Danny’s character.
Glad Daniel open up about him leaving the show. I’m gonna miss him and Grace on the show in the new season.
I will miss them too and the rest of the crew because I won’t be watching period after this.
Me neither besides Season 8 probably will be the last one anyway. I dont even feel to watch Season 8 anyway when it aris the new season without Daniel and Grace
While pay parity has been earned, the actors had remarkably little leverage, it seems to me. This aging show doesn’t appear to have a lot of life left. O’Loughlin has already signaled that he’s not going to want to do the show for much longer — chiefly citing the physical grind and advancing age.
.
The two leads are white and the two departing cast members are of Korean heritage, but this seems far more like a costs issue than a racial discrimination decision on CBS’ part. This show isn’t a juggernaut like BBT. It does decently for a Friday, but it isn’t a roaring success in the key demographic (it had 9.25M viewers and a 1.15 rating in the 18-49 demo this past season). It’s also a lot more expensive to make than a half hour comedy, especially as it ages and salaries rise over time. None of that changes the poor optics, though.
.
Both Kim and Park have large fan bases and will do well in the future. H5O probably didn’t ever figure to be on for much more than another year, maybe two, and the departures likely don’t alter those timelines to a significant degree.
The ratings for this show improved a lot this season. Probably more secure with it’s spot now than in previous years
Not a lot. Specifically, the ratings for H50 in 2016-17 in the 18-49 demo were a 1.15, for a bump of 0.49% over 2015-16’s 1.14 ratings. The needle barely moved.
It’s the international sales that count in the long-term, not US viewers – and international sales are huge
Even if it wasn’t racially motivated, it LOOKS hella racist. Which matters.
Indeed, same thing applies when the ladies of Criminal Minds had their negotiation issues… Twice.
Yup!
I read somewhere (here??) that Daniel & Grace were making 10% less than the 2 leads. If the leads were making $1 mill per episode, that means they were still bringing in $900K. CRY ME A RIVER, please. I won’t make that much in a lifetime and they make that PER EPISODE???? I can understand wanting to be equal with Caan, since he seems to only be in 1/2 the episodes (so if he’s making the same as O’Loughlin, then I’d complain – a little), but still, they’re making boucoup bucks and want more? Please, I’d be happy to be on a long running show.
–
It really ticks me off when these stars want more money to be in a show. How about we STOP paying actors these ridiculous salaries and start paying our teachers, first responders (police, fire, EMTs etc), and soldiers more.
I don’t think it was nearly that much, but when you consider the far bigger picture of the program’s global reach and the money it generates for the network, lead actors deserve to make a mint for the joy and escape they bring millions every week. However, I agree with you, too, that teachers, first responders and especially the military deserve more money. But that’s a government issue, isn’t it?
People in the entertainment and pro sports industrys have always earned whatever the market will bear. Always. That’s not really the topic at hand here, a bit odd you’re deflecting…..
Deflecting how? To me, this is pure greed. While I agree with the market-fixing, there is something wrong with the market when non-entities like the Kardashians (don’t get me started) get paid some unbelievable amount while the people who are training the next generation (and beyond) have to take 3 jobs to afford to live.
You are deflecting. CBS is making money from their work and not compensating them as much as their cast-mates. Just because they are in a field that has a high pay rate doesn’t mean they should be okay with making less than others who doing the same amount of work. If you are so concerned about teacher pay, you should look to your government as taxes fund teacher pay, and not vent on an entertainment website.
There are two issues at play here: the first is that teachers, police personnel, etc., do not generate revenue for their employers. Therefore, they have no standing to insist that they get a fair share of the revenue they generate. The second is how difficult it can be to replace the worker when they decide to leave the job.
So, if third grade teacher Mrs. Smith decides to leave her job, there are many candidates who can take her place, and as the third grade teacher she doesn’t generate any revenue for the school district, neither Mrs. Smith nor her replacement has any reasonable argument to get paid any more than the standard salary.
Now let’s look at Jim Parsons, who currently makes about $1,000,000 per episode for The Big Bang Theory. He (and his fellow castmates) generate enormous revenues for their employer, and if Mr. Parsons decided to leave the show, he would be irreplaceable. So since he’s generating vast amounts of revenue for Warner Bros. Television and, by leaving the show, would severely decimate the revenue stream the show brings in, Jim Parsons can demand a very high salary. The harder it is to replace an employee, the higher a salary they can command.
This is not to say that teachers, firefighters, police officers, and the like don’t deserve more money (they do). But it is a matter of economics, pure and simple. After all, wouldn’t you demand a very high salary if you could show that you, and you alone, made your employer millions of dollars every year, and that those dollars would stop flowing in if you left your job?
Exactly. Thank you.
Agree. But to me, I do think this is an ensemble cast. It’s not like say Criminal Minds which has seen a lot of the cast come & go. This is one that they, CBS, should ask themselves to think about with any new ensemble shows. Actors might think twice before signing on to a CBS show if they have to fight so much to be thought of as equal.
You’re saying “only” 10% less. If you’re doing the same amount of work as somebody else, and they’re being paid more than you, how would you feel? The show has become more of an ensemble since it began and I don’t blame these two for wanting parity.
CBS doesn’t consider them leads, so even if they were original cast members, were getting equal screen time & storylines, they woukd never be paid the same as AO.
Well said, Kyle!
It’s not greedy to ask for a fair share of the profit of the product you’re helping to create. It’s not like the money they’d be getting would otherwise be going to teachers, first responders, soldiers, etc. – it goes to the even richer producers and studio bosses.
Absolutely right, Ashley!
Yes. Well said
“How about we STOP paying actors these ridiculous salaries and start paying our teachers, first responders (police, fire, EMTs etc), ….” Agree with that, these salaries of actors and sports figures are out of proportion with the real world.
Except those actors bring in that amount of money. So yes, pay them less and lose them or just stop making tv and movies. That money won’t magically diffuse to teachers, first responders, and the military. Your knowledge of economics is a little weak.
Are you willing to pay way more in taxes to make that happen? Because generally people want lower taxes…and taxes are how those jobs are funded.
I agree that we should pay our teachers and first responders and etc more but CBS needs to stop we as people that watch their shows should consider that we love H50 and they need to stop and think I am a senior and wait each week for H50 if it wasn’t for your audience watching your ratings would be nothing so get it right CBS.
I agree with you. The amount of money actors are getting paid is ridiculous. That is a pretty nice job to have, a dream for most people, so why can’t they be happy with being rich? They want WAY too much money for acting. Their lifestyle is getting out of hand. I’m sure there are other actors out there that would be happy to replace them and happy to do it for reasonable amount of money. I’m sure they are even good actors, I’ve seen some shows where the background actors are actually really great.
Let’s put this in different terms and see if you still believe what you’re saying… You created an app. Company A offers to buy it for 1 million while Company B offers to buy it for 5million. The market says your app is worth 2 million. Who do you sell your app to?
From what I remember reading, O’Laughlin was making around $115 to 120K per episode with a bit on the back end from their syndication money. If 10-15% lower was their final final option, they were likely making less than 100K per episode the past couple seasons. Let’s say they were making at the high end $90K, over a typical 22-23 episode season, they’d be making nearly $700K less. Add in the syndication money they weren’t getting and they’re likely close to $800K behind their costar. Considering they’ve appeared in every episode and have been getting increased screen and action time due to O’Loughlin’s injury history, they were due for a major raise.
what world do you live in??? From time to time there is an article about top earning actors on TV.. I think Harmon is the highest these days and I don’t think he’s a million.. My guess is the leads on H50 are in the 250 range per episode… the supporting actors probably in 200 range if that… all speculation on my part…. As for pay for actors in general… it’s a free society.. Entertainers of all sorts tend to be overpaid.. that’s life..
It’s been several years ago, but the last figure I saw for Mark Harmon was 500K per ep. Even if he’s gotten a raise since then, I don’t think he’s hit 1 million. When Michael Weatherly left NCIS to do Bull, I believe he was making 250K per ep playing Tony.
There are a lot of supporting cast that could have gone. These two were excellent actor with interesting stories.
There are characters that arent essential to the function of the 5-O unit that get shoehorned in every week. I’d rather have those gone.
Sad news for this 5-O fan.
Pure class.
This is truly depressing. Does it mean Caan will have to do more episodes? If not can Grover n Steve stories carry 1/2 of a season? What will the storylines be now ? Grovers story line is pretty much done ….ugh I’ll just wait n see, if its not adding up then I’ll move on.
When I saw the news on Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park leaving Hawaii Five-O ahead of Season 8, it makes me very sad. Hope the upcoming season won’t be the same without Chin Ho and Kono and how would CBS handle the situation of the Alex O’Loughlin led series whether or not it ends after 8 seasons.
These actors are WAY overpaid to begin with… to quit because they want to be even MORE overpaid… ? Whatever. Will miss your handsome face but other than that I have no sympathy.
Hmm did they quit because they wanted to be “more overpaid” or because they wanted to be treated equally? They probably care much more about equality than your sympathy, hun.
Gonna miss Daniel Dae Kim (Chin Ho) not so much Grace Park (Kono) – never really liked her character. Shame on CBS.
It’s a disgrace…pay these people what they want. Those storylines they had were very good. Chin with his niece. Kono with Adam I loved those…they were actually some of the best arcs on the show. Get rid of Jorge…PLEASE! and honestly the bickering with Steve and Danno are getting old.
Suffice it to say that I’m not looking forward to S8 like I usually would be. I’ll check out the premier to see what excuse they have for Daniel and Grace’s departure. Frankly though, I doubt S8 will finish the season as they’ll lose at least half their viewers…
here we have another instance of White executives determining that their cast of color is less valuable than their white counterparts.
👏
It is a shame that they could not come to an agreement as they were original characters. Cannot believe that CBS would not agree to their terms especially since there is indications that season 8 will be the last for Hawaii 50.
Guess I won’t be watching this show again. Way to push it over the edge when it comes time for series to be cancelled next year, CBS.
I will miss these 2 actors greatly. I hope that the show can retain my attention because it is or it was one of my favorites. I can say that I am getting a little tired of the ongoing banter between McGarrett and Caan; seems to be getting more as time goes by. Kono and Chin bring a peace to the show, more of a grounding, and they will be missed. Once the main characters move on, the shows are never the same. Look at Criminal Minds, too much turnover.
The issue I have here is with the concept of equity. I agree that it’s debatable that Scott’s current deal puts him ahead of Daniel and Grace, but even if Scott is taken out of the equation, I don’t consider them to be equal to Alex. Together, Daniel + Grace’s screen time might equal (or come close to) Alex’s, but I think it’s a stretch to say that they both separately equaled Alex’s screen time. If they both sought parity with Scott, I’d think they’d have at least an argument there. but not with Alex. I like both Daniel and Grace, but I agree with CBS for not wanting to give them parity with Alex.
I am very sad that he and Grace will not be back.
it is too bad CBS didn’t agree with their terms the show has been a success and will most likely end this season so they should be paid the same amount as Alex and Scott.
I wonder if it would have been possible for Alex and Scott to give up some of their salary like the gang on Big Bang did….
Looks like Kim and Park took a calculated risk in asking for Alex O. money. Both of them indicated early on that they were looking to move on and it seems like they would have only stayed if they got the raise. CBS is setting the value scale that you need to be an original cast member & the lead characters to get the highest pay per show (see TBBT). Obviously, CBS doesn’t believe these two are the leads so why pay them as much as Alex O.? It also may be a sign that CBS is prepared for S8 to be it’s last season. Potentially four of the original cast members will be gone.
Agreed KLS. I think both parties should have given and taken more than they did. CBS should have offered Daniel and Grace a salary comparable to Scott. With Scott appearing in 5 fewer episodes, a case could be made that Grace and Daniel have achieved parity with Scott (or at least come close enough to have earned a raise to that level). Grace and Daniel, however, should have stopped short of asking for whatever Alex makes. Original cast members and nice people they may be, but Daniel and Grace as Chin and Kono have never led the series, nor been in the amount of scenes, done the number of stunts, or driven the overall amount of story that Alex has as Steve. If Grace and Daniel wanted to move on to other opportunities, I’m fine with that. If they didn’t like the offer, also their choice, but when what they wanted included the moon, no, I don’t think Daniel is being all that gracious, nor do I think that CBS is completely at fault here.
I will miss these characters but as with most shows it’s age has outgrown its budget.
I wish that the writers would end the annoying Steve and Danno bromance issues. They are very silly, they should keep Chin and Kono and let Danno move back to New Jersey.
Sad to see them go, unfortunately this happens in Hollyweird, They don’t really believe in diversity or equal pay that’s why it can be a tough business especially if you’re a “minority”- think “Seinfeld” cast all got pretty good pay so did the cast of “friends” but good that Kim is moving on with producing.
I would be more impressed if Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan offered to take a cut in pay to keep 2 integral members of the cast. Who ever they get to replace them are stepping into a bad situation. Will need to rethink about watching this going forward.
Taking a pay cut – if only it were that simple. CBS have the cash – they’ve just chosen not to spend it.
It isn’t Alex and Scott’s responsibility to bail out CBS. This greedy network is making multi-millions per episode, on this show. That being said, Daniel and Grace’s salaries should be based on screen time, so they should probably be paid more than Scott, for some episodes. Alex deserves every penny he receives, for what he has given to HF-O.
My wife and I are saddened by the exit of the two asian characters. We felt that they contributed as much to the show as the two leads, and really enjoyed their roles. Once again money seems to be given on a racist basis. When the cast of friends received one million per show equally, that certainly was not the recognition of their equal importance. We now foresee the end of our favorite show after this year.
I cannot believe that the two actors are gone what a loss like some people say Cann is not a very good actor and he would not be miss very much like D. Kim and his partner , ,,,might not watch the program very much.any more…….I wish Chin and Kono good luck you will be miss…… what a shame…..
I agree. They could really lose Caan and he would not be missed!!! He is not there a lot as it is and I would say good riddance!! His character is certainly not as strong as Alex and certainly not as strong as Daniel or Grace’s characters were!!!! I could easily say Aloha Scott!!!
Sad CBS is known for White Male dominated casts and now lets go two Asian actors
Daniel Dae is such a gentleman and is leaving in a good mode, under the circumstances, not being bitter and wishing the show well!!! I wish him much success on his new path. H50 is losing a great character. He will be sorely missed!! Mahalo Daniel😌
They made the show with them there is no show good hawaii five o
HE IS WHY I WATCH – CHIN HO, well when he goes, so do I.
Let Danny go!!!!!!!
dear daniel you are my favorite on this show why do you have to leave
Daniel Dae Kim is the epitome of class and grace. I’m disappointed to think anyone feels programming is best served when vital characters are not valued! I wish Daniel all the best in his many endeavors, and strongly hope this won’t be the last his fans will see of him!
Daniel Dae Kim is the epitome of class and grace. I’m disappointed to think anyone feels programming is best served when vital characters are not valued! I wish Daniel all the best in his many endeavors, and strongly hope this won’t be the last his fans will see of him!
I like this show but good on them leaving. They have been loyal for 7 seasons and instead of being taken care of the show added 2 new leads on top of the original 4. Every season the DVD covers and season poster has the original 4 on them. This also puts the actor who played Adam and Julie Benz out of work. To really stir the pot Scott Caan has only worked a partial schedule the last 2-3 seasons and Alex has talked of leaving after next season. Really bothered I have not heard anything from Scott or Alex. Not saying they have been quite but they are yelling out support either.
What can Alex and Scott say? They’re contracted to CBS so can’t mention them. Daniel’s said in his statement the cast have been supportive. What else is there to say? This is a sad situation for all the cast and crew but they’re professionals who will do the job they are paid for.
Actors contracts sometimes state what they can or cannot say when it comes to these decisions. As for Caan it is part of his contract to work less, because his kids do not live there. He doesn’t get paid if he is not in the episode.
This show was interesting because of the cast and location. I’ve never missed an episode, but do not intend to watch in the future. These cast members (Chin and Kono) should be paid more money. I’m disappointed!
Alex and Scott’s contracts weren’t up for renewal this year so they have to honour them / no changes. Even if they take a pay cut (and for all we know thy may have already done so last year when their contracts were agreed) they have no way of ensuring that money pays other actors. CBS have control – not the actors. Look forward to seeing Daniel and grace in future.
Chin is such a great character. He is a great straight man for the nonsense that Steve and Danny pull. I have loved watching Daniel Dae Kim since LOST. Sadness to hear they won’t come to an agreement on the contract.
Daniel Dae Kim is truly a classy guy. I will miss him on 50. And hope he gets another great role soon!
cbs keeps bloating its casts the last few years, it’s amazing they can pay anyone. Neither of these actors deserve this, nor have I ever felt either of their characters were bit players.. I love the Chin character and the Kono character, the show just won’t be the same.
What a Bad Move. The two so-called stars of the show are lousy actors. Ho Chin Kelly and his cousin are the only reason to watch at all. Another TV show that won’t take up any of my time.
Fire the two Asian American actors on a show in Hawaii and keep the haoles??? Just when I thought that CBS couldn’t get less diverse.
Is it just me, or is it ALWAYS CBS shows that have these intense, contract negotiation issues? Criminal Minds, now this (and I know there’s been others I’m blanking on at the moment)? Is CBS just being cheap or is it other issues? I feel like no other station draws these things out.
Criminal Minds is not owned by CBS like H50 is so i blame its problems with co-stars on it’s producers. ABC which actually makes the show and sells it to CBS… one reason it’s always been on the bubble for renewal .. I also think CBS gets tons of money from Hawaii tourism since every episode has 1-2 look how beautiful Hawaii is scenes… The other thing we don’t know is who will be added to the team..
This is so sad. I’ll really miss Chin Ho Kelly, and Kono, too, she was always one of my faves. I have no doubt more great things are in store for Grace and DDK, they deserve all the best.
Also: Scott films 20 out of 25 episodes. That’s not “barely there” as people keep saying, that’s months and months of hard work and filming away from home, away from family. I watch the show especially for Danny, he’s my all-time favorite character. So – everybody’s different.
Loved him on the show Hated his Cousin, sad to see him go but if we get rid of her then may be worth it. If we started the show and she was right that start and you could tell it was going to center of the episode we would just groan
Good luck to him and Grace Park. I find it silly especially if one of FiveO’S leads has less episodes( Caan) and yet CBS cannot find money to pay him and Park. I know they aren’t the leads but they are an important part of the show. CBS loves bad contract negotiations they seem to have at least one every year. I hope the show can do well without them but their departure is a big hole
Hmmm…maybe it gives them needed publicity. I never thought of that. Thanks for your insight. I am very disappointed. I do hope they change their minds.
I did not see this as a race thing. It was all about the money. This has been happening since greed took over the television industry, Usually it is the star if the show with most money. Daniel was correct by seeking as much money as the other stars did competitively. But too often the ones that hand out the money do not want to pay. How many times have we seen other great actors not get competitive salaries. It even happens to white actors. Daniel tried but the he could not pry open the tight wad’s wallet. It was not fair but race was not the issue, money was. I do not think that Daniel will suffer from this move, I think that he will benefit from this tremendously. I hope the show does not suffer ratings wise from this. I wish them good luck. I wish Daniel Dae Kim the best in the world. I have watched anything that I have seen him in and I will continue to watch him.
He and Grace are not the main on Hawaii Five-0, I think the offer they receive is very reasonable.