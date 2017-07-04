Ratings: American Ninja Warrior Dominates Quiet Monday

American Ninja Warrior
NBC’s American Ninja Warrior — which this Monday introduced another three new obstacles, including the insaaaane “Crank It Up” — drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, down 14 and 27 percent but easily leading the quiet Fourth of July Eve on both counts.

Leading out of that, Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge retained 3.6 mil and a 0.8 rating, down 3 and 20 percent week-to-week.

The night’s only other fresh broadcast fare, Fox’s Superhuman, dropped 33 percent to 1.6 mil and a 0.4, leading out of a So You Think You Can Dance rerun.

Happy Fourth of July, to those who celebrate!

