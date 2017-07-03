Fall TV Preview
Fall TV Preview: Who's In? Who's Out? Your Guide to 100+ Casting Moves!

This fall, more than 55 TV shows are returning with new seasons — many of them populated by new faces. And yes, there will be several notable absences as well.

To cite but a few examples: Once Upon a Time, Hawaii Five-0 and Chicago P.D. are saying goodbye to major players, Supergirl has acquired a new foe, a Riverdale rascal finally gets a face and Saturday Night Live says sayonara to three funny folk. Meanwhile, Arrow, Grey’s Anatomy and The Blacklist will welcome back some very familiar faces.

In this handy, alphabetized Ins & Outs gallery (click here for direct access), TVLine has sifted through every casting story published since the spring to deliver a handy primer on the new series regulars and guest stars (appearing in two or more episodes) that are joining returning faves this TV season, plus a spoiler-free refresher on those who have been left behind.

If you like, use these links to jump to a favorite show: A — D | E — L | M — P | Q — Z

Which casting are you looking forward to? And which absence do you dread?

  1. Brandy Danforth says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:28 AM

    I’m gonna miss Emma Swan,Charmings,Zelena,Belle a lot.

  2. Mary says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:00 AM

    I’m not watching Once without Emma – there’s no point

  3. JJ says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:06 AM

    Poor Jared Gilmore doesn’t even make the list.

  4. Joseph Roberts says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    I can’t wait to see this train wreck, you decrib as new fall season. I can’t wait to write you again to say I told you so. 😕

