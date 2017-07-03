Ratings: Big Brother Tops Quiet Sunday

CBS’ Big Brother on the eve of Fourth of July Eve drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, easily leading the very quiet Sunday in the demo.

Big Brother was down two tenths in the demo from both last year’s Sunday debut (5.5 mil/1.6) and this season’s previous (Thursday) broadcast.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud repeat (4.5 mil/0.8) placed second in the demo with a 0.8 rating, while CBS’ 60 Minutes demi-rerun (5.5 mil/0.5) drew broadcast TV’s largest Sunday audience.

The night’s only other fresh broadcast fare was Fox’s American Grit, which held steady at 1.1 mil/o.4.