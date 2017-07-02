Quotes of the Week: Younger, Casual, World of Dance, iZombie and More

In the spirit of Independence Day, there are plenty of fireworks to be found in our latest edition of Quotes of the Week.

This time around, we’ve got sage advice from World of Dance judge Ne-Yo, an honest assessment of Pied Piper on Silicon Valley, scathing commentary from the (now-cancelled) Carmichael Show and a politically incorrect but highly memorable confession on Younger.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Late Night With Seth Meyers and Killjoys.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!