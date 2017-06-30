Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to Skip Comic-Con

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are sitting out San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in five years.

The Marvel-based ABC series, heading into its fifth season, will not present a panel at this year’s pop-culture extravaganza (taking place July 20-23), executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen revealed on Twitter.

Truly sorry we won't be at #SDCC but we hope to see you at #NYCC.Just know we're working hard to bring you an awesome S5 of #AgentsofSHIELD. — Maurissa Tancharoen (@MoTancharoen) June 30, 2017

According to Tancharoen, the show — which doesn’t return until midseason, at some point after Marvel’s Inhumans wraps its eight-episode freshman run (airing Fridays at 9/8c) — will be at New York Comic-Con this October.

Star Clark Gregg also lamented S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s absence from SDCC in a series of humorous but genuine tweets:

Really disappointed we won’t get to hang with the world’s greatest fans at #SDCC17 #AgentsofSHIELD The truth is Henry and Iain… (1/2 ) — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) June 30, 2017

…have become so sexy that SDPD and @marvel security could no longer guarantee their safety. Last year even a team of actual Inhumans…(2/4) — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) June 30, 2017

…failed to prevent one (lucky) fan from nibbling off part of Iain’s ear lobe. In all seriousness, we’re really sorry to anyone who’s… (3/4) — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) June 30, 2017

disappointed. We consider our loyal, badass fandom wholly responsible for S.5 and though the timing this year puts us at #NYCC17 (4 of IDK) — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) June 30, 2017

We WILL find a way to provide a special thanks to the bamfy #AgentsofSHIELD #DemAgents fam that got us here. Love… (5/eleventy) — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) June 30, 2017

Even without S.H.I.E.L.D., there will be no shortage of Marvel panels at the con this year: Marvel’s Inhumans (premiering this fall on ABC) and the FX drama Legion will stage panels on Thursday, while Fox newcomer The Gifted and Netflix’s team-up series The Defenders are scheduled for Friday.