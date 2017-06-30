Comic-Con
Agents of SHIELD Season 5 Ward
Courtesy of ABC

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to Skip Comic-Con

/

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are sitting out San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in five years.

The Marvel-based ABC series, heading into its fifth season, will not present a panel at this year’s pop-culture extravaganza (taking place July 20-23), executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen revealed on Twitter.

According to Tancharoen, the show — which doesn’t return until midseason, at some point after Marvel’s Inhumans wraps its eight-episode freshman run (airing Fridays at 9/8c) — will be at New York Comic-Con this October.

Star Clark Gregg also lamented S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s absence from SDCC in a series of humorous but genuine tweets:

Even without S.H.I.E.L.D., there will be no shortage of Marvel panels at the con this year: Marvel’s Inhumans (premiering this fall on ABC) and the FX drama Legion will stage panels on Thursday, while Fox newcomer The Gifted and Netflix’s team-up series The Defenders are scheduled for Friday.

3 Comments
  1. Larc says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:22 PM

    Comic-Con is a bit of a “much ado about nothing” anyway. Networks could just as easily make announcements via news releases.

    • Esteban says:
      June 30, 2017 at 3:27 PM

      …says someone who obviously has never actually attended comic con lol. It’s a bit different than “press release.” lol

  2. Ben says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    I wonder if its a reality of budget cuts. A bit of a bummer, but if its about money then I’d rather they spend it on the show. What I really want to know is whether Natalia Cordova-Buckley is going to be a series regular.

