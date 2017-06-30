Netflix Comedy Dear White People Renewed for Season 2

Class will remain in session at Netflix with a Season 2 pick-up for the college comedy Dear White People.

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People follows several students of color at an overwhelmingly white school, with most of the 30-minute episodes focusing on a particular character.

The cast includes Logan Browning (Hit the Floor), DeRon Horton (Lethal Weapon), Brandon P. Bell (Hollywood Heights), John Patrick Amedori (Gossip Girl), Antoinette Robertson (Hart of Dixie), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Glee) and Marque Richardson (The Newsroom). Three of those actors — Bell, Richardson and Featherson — are reprising their roles from the film.

Will you remain enrolled for Season 2, or have you already transferred? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Dear White People below.