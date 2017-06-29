World of Dance Renewed for Season 2

NBC’s World of Dance apparently put its best foot forward, earning a Season 2 renewal after just five outings.

The Jennifer Lopez-produced dance competition debuted earlier this month to 9.7 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, and to date has averaged 8.3 mil and a 2.0, making it the summer’s No. 1 freshman series and the No. 2 entertainment program overall (trailing only its lead-in, America’s Got Talent).

“I am so proud to not only star, but produce a show that is so close to my heart,” J.Lo said in a statement. “I am so happy that World of Dance has resonated with audiences and we are able to put dancers on the pedestal they deserve. I cannot wait to continue this journey and my partnership with NBC.”

Lopez judges the summertime hit alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, while Jenna Dewan-Tatum serves as host and mentor.