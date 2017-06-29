Sense8 Revival
Sense8 Revived at Netflix; Wrap-Up Special Announced for 2018

Netflix has finally come to its Sense8-s.

Co-creator Lana Wachowski took to Facebook on Thursday to share a very important update on the fight to save the canceled series, announcing that there will be “another two-hour special released next year,” which reveal “what happens to Wolfgang.”

Read Wachowski’s statement in full below:

Fans of the science-fiction drama raised holy hell when Netflix gave it the axe earlier this month, and a recent update — in which Netflix confirmed that it would not bring the series back — did nothing to raise their spirits.

Even cast member Brian J. Smith lamented the show’s cancellation a few weeks ago, telling fans that he would always consider it an “unfinished symphony.” (Seriously, no one thought this revival was going to happen.)

Your thoughts on Netflix’s unexpected change of heart? What do you hope to see in this two-hour special? Whatever you’re feeling right now, let’s hear about it in a comment below.

43 Comments
  1. darkn3ss says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    Best news of the day.

    Reply
  2. Annie Sisk says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    I am wigging right the eff out. Best news I’ve heard in quite awhile.

    Reply
  3. Gail P says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    Yay!!! I was so heartbroken for them to end the series on such a huge cliffhanger. We need the closure!!!

    Reply
  4. Katherine215 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    Fantastic news!!!! I’m so happy to hear this. I really needed closure with this show.

    Reply
  5. Beverly Clark says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:03 PM

    Fantastic news; I am thrilled!

    Reply
  6. Amanda says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    Its the VERY least that Netflix could do for the Sense8 fans! I am pretty pleased to hear this. I needed a wrap up, and at least we will get that, even if they won’t give us another season.

    Reply
  7. Phillip says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    I’m freaking out!! So happy!!!

    Reply
  8. Mare says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    That is AWESOME!!!

    Reply
  9. Carolyn says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:12 PM

    I see what you did there, Andy. Well done.
    Also, YESSSSSSSSSSS!!!

    Reply
  10. Oran says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    That’s awesome!!!

    Reply
  11. Jack Smythe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    great news indeed, but two hours seems too little. perhaps two more two hour shows to wrap it up?

    what kind of response would it take to get netflix to offer more?

    Reply
  12. Wordsmith says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    Stunned and elated. Never say never!

    Reply
  13. Kim W. R. says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    I hoping that 520,000+ petition signatures helped a little. Maybe there’ll be a point in time that DVD/Blu-Rays will be available.

    Reply
  14. Shasha (@speashasha) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:23 PM

    I was never going to cancel Netflix, because they have too many other good shows (Bojack, OINTB, Stranger Things, Glow), but this makes me love Netflix again. Sense8 was one of their best shows and with its global scale and its message of inclusiveness it deserved to get a real ending for the fan base that has embraced it.

    Reply
  15. Jim says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:29 PM

    It is terrible for Netflix’s brand to cancel shows without a proper resolution. That’s exactly the sort of thing loyal Netflix viewers expect will NOT happen to them when they invest themselves emotionally into one of their shows. I am glad they finally realized that. I’m sure they will lose money on the special (seriously, given all the travel and location shooting and the super large cast, Sense8 is probably the most expensive show I’ve ever seen), but it will be a very wise financial decision in the long run.

    Reply
    • jj says:
      June 29, 2017 at 12:51 PM

      currently most of the characters are in one location. I think they will be able to wrap it up in a 2 hour special without too much travelling. It should help to keep the costs down a bit.

      Reply
  16. d00d says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:31 PM

    Don’t they have a lot to cover in just two hours? Can they do it?

    Reply
  17. Pat Soares says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    I am ecstatic!!! The 2 hour wrap up is a Godsend to those of us who are still having Sense 8 withdrawal pains. Thank you for feeling our pain and responding to our cries.

    Reply
  18. Curtis says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:48 PM

    So gr8ful… Thanks to all involved for the reprieve. I patiently w8.

    Reply
  19. Jill R says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:48 PM

    Thank all the gods (old and new)!

    Reply
  20. jj says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:51 PM

    Yes! Although I would have preferred a full season, I’m more than happy with a 2 hour wrap up to provide a proper conclusion.

    Reply
  21. Joe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    VERY good news.

    Reply
  22. lucky3806 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:05 PM

    Thank you so much. Very excited to hear the news!!

    Reply
  23. abby says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    I will still be sad to see it end but it not ending on a massive cliff hanger does take most of the sting out of it.

    Reply
  24. tvlover44 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    this is fantastic news! and i’m hoping that the ‘you never know’ comes to pass and that there are more episodes beyond this two-hour wrap-up. (perhaps this whole cancellation/revival situation will bring much-needed publicity to the show and attract new viewers – that’s my hope, anyway!)

    Reply
  25. Catherine says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:21 PM

    This honestly made my day….so excited to know how it ends!!

    Reply
  26. Couch Commandos (@couchcommandotv) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:31 PM

    Not a fan of the show but happy for those that watch it that you’ll get a conclusion

    Reply
  27. abz says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:39 PM

    So happy about this. A few things that I want to see happen off the top of my head:
    – Wolfie being saved
    – Wolfie and Kala finally meeting in person
    – Lito finally telling Hernando about the sensates
    – Sun bringing her brother justice.

    Not sure how they can wrap everything up but I can’t wait. Maybe they can continue the story in comic form like the way they did with Buffy/Angel and some other shows.

    Reply
  28. xomylifexo says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    Holy s-it that’s awesome.

    Reply
  29. Debra Willey says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    I saw all the uproar about the cliffhanger before I watched season 2 and have been debating ever since if I even wanted to set myself up for what was to be sure disappointment – SO GLAD this is happening. would’ve love a season 2, but this is better than nothing…..

    Reply
  30. aliciacctx says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    so happy and grateful to Netflix for listening to the fans, however we will probably fight for the next 3 seasons that were originally planned while continuing to promote the show, when/if netflix doesn’t. They will see how many viewers that special gets and will want to do more seasons as well

    Reply
  31. meatwad says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    VAN DAMME!!!!!!

    Reply
  32. M says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:30 PM

    Wow. I was just about to cancel (my renewal comes up in a few days). This is amazing news. Bless everyone who fought for this. And as Lana says in her letter: you never know what might happen. Keep watching! Keep spreading the word!

    Reply
  33. Tom says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:32 PM

    I do understand Netflix wanting to tighten things more, but I’m glad they seem to have learned that sometimes, it might be better to help get closure. I’m just glad Downward Dog didn’t have any kind of cliffhanger, because I highly doubt that anyone will end up picking up as much as I want it to happen.

    Reply
  34. Elizabeth Fucci says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    Oh, joy! I had decided not to watch Season #2 because I hate unfinished cliff-hangers, but now I will watch it and will eagerly await the 2-hour special! This was a very, VERY good series, deserving better than it got, but it is so refreshing to see that it got FANS, lots and lots and lots of FANS, who cared enough to make their disappointment known! Thank you, everyone, for sticking together so that we all can enjoy more of our beloved series!

    Reply
  35. Kyle says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:51 PM

    This is awesome and exactly how how netflix can separate itself from “networks”. It’s fan-serviced and it can honour the fans by 2 hour wrap up “specials” of its cancelled shows that didn’t get a chance to end properly. Whereas on TV, a cancelled show is just forgotten which doesn’t give faith for people.

    Reply
  36. Jen says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    Wow, that’s really awesome! Great news!

    Reply
  37. Jenny says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:00 PM

    I am absolutely thrilled that Netflix has given Sense8 another shot…if we can get specials regarding each character that would be ideal, but one victory at a time <3

    Reply
  38. diya says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:13 PM

    BRILLIANT News I say!!! At least they can wrap things up.
    Was so disappointed with Netflix when they chose to cancel it. This way hopefully there will be Closure.

    Reply
