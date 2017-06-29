Sen. Elizabeth Warren Geeks Out Over Ballers During Samantha Bee Q&A

Senator Elizabeth Warren continues to persist in a post-Donald Trump world — but what television show does she watch to wind down after a hard day’s work?

The Massachusetts politician sat down with Full Frontal host Samantha Bee on Wednesday, where she not only reflected on the movement to resist President Trump, but practically declared the HBO series Ballers a source of inspiration.

“It’s actually a story about hard work,” Warren insisted. “It’s a story about perseverance. It’s a story about having to reach within yourself and find something that you’re not 100% sure is there.”

“We’re talking about Ballers?” Bee asked, seemingly baffled by Warren’s long-winded defense of the Dwayne Johnson comedy.

To close out their interview, Bee surprised Warren by bringing out her former Daily Show colleague-turned-Ballers star Rob Corddry. Moments later, “The Rock” also arrived… sort of.

This, of course, was not the first time Warren has declared herself a fan of Ballers. Johnson previously reached out to Warren on Twitter after learning the senator was a longtime viewer.

Luv this. Thx U Senator Elizabeth Warren (and hubby Bruce) for watching our @BallersHBO. Like you, we ball hard 😉🤙🏾https://t.co/PGiy1R125L — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 7, 2017

Press PLAY on the clip above to watch Bee’s full Q&A with Warren which, among other things, includes a fake phone call with Beyoncé and the senator throwing shade at a certain Comedy Central mainstay.