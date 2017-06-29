Marvel's Inhumans: Trailer Is Finally Released for Fall ABC Series

Fall TV Preview

Black Bolt is ready to strike your laptop screen. Finally.

Six weeks after premiering a sizzle reel for press and advertisers at ABC’s Upfronts, Marvel’s Inhumans has released a trailer for everyone else to size up.

Marvel’s Inhumans makes its ABC debut on Friday, Sept. 29, with a two-hour premiere starting at 8/7c. Those same two (of Season 1’s eight) episodes will be exclusively screened in IMAX theaters four weeks earlier, starting Friday, Sept. 1.

Marvel’s Inhumans centers on a royal family of superhumans, led by king Black Bolt (played by Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount). Additional cast members include Serinda Swan (Graceland) and Ken Leung (Lost), respectively portraying Black Bolt’s wife Medusa and his cousin/closest advisor Karnak, plus Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor (Extant) as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish (Puberty Blues) as Crystal, Ellen Woglom (Outlaw) as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores (Beyond the Break) as Auran and Mike Moh (Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist) as Triton.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then tell us if you’ll be making a trip to the nearest cineplex (or setting your DVR) to see Marvel’s Inhumans this fall.

  1. Molly says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:25 AM

    Looking forward to it. Am I the only one, though, that sees Iwan Rheon and a dog in the same scene and cringes a little? :)

  2. Michael Sacal says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:29 AM

    This worked out better than if it had been a movie by Marvel Studios, provided they eventually referenced events from Agents of SHIELD and are recognized by Agents of SHIELD.

  3. Jason says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:36 AM

    Well, Lockjaw is suitably huge, but I imagine they’ll use him sparingly. The other major effects question is Medusa’s hair. They’ve yet to show it in action and I wonder how well they can pull that off.

  4. Joey Padron says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:52 AM

    The trailer for the show looks good. Looking forward to check out the show this fall.

  5. MichaMainz says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:54 AM

    It’s Medusa or Morticia Addams?

  6. Liz985 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:01 AM

    It’s a short clip, but the actors don’t seem up to par with the operatic loftiness of the plot. Why invest so much in the special effects and cheap out on the talent?

  7. MichaMainz says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:02 AM

    Agents of Shield has ruined the concept of the Inhumans. I do not know how they’re going to make up for that. Will Alveus be mentioned? How did they survive after the destruction of the Inhuman cities in AoS was learned?

  8. Tomm Huntre says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:08 AM

    This looks sooo much better than I had anticipated !!!

  9. Carlos Lee says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:17 AM

    I never thought about this. How does Blackbolt eat? Doesn’t he cause shockwaves if he opens his mouth?

  10. boffothewondersheep says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:25 AM

    He’s OK to open his mouth, since it’s his voice that has the power. Watch out if he burps, though!

  11. TV Fanatic says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:31 AM

    I’m so underwhelmed by the trailer. Just didn’t pull me in the way other Marvel trailers typically do…

  12. Robert Pecorino says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:38 AM

    Ok. So, I absolutely love Marvel. Especially the MCU. Iwan Rheon is one of my favorite actors. This show however looks CHEESY! That trailer was not a good start. Over the top acting, cheap looking costumes and marginal CGI, yikes.

  13. Erin says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:46 AM

    It is a little underwhelming. The wig looks horrible, and Iwan Rheon’s accent is all over the place. I wonder if this is the blind item from a few months ago? I may check out an episode or two.

  14. RD says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:02 AM

    This looks like one of those bad superhero TV shows from the ’70’s. This is not what a concept like ‘The Inhumans’ deserves.

  15. LK says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:09 AM

    Its a little underwhelming as a trailer… a lot of posing and pensive stares… what little we see of “acting” doesnt seem very good… but i’ll keep faith that the final package is more compelling.

  16. Tribal Mischief says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:17 AM

    I have to say the story could be good but the costuming is just horrendous.

  17. peterwdawson says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    Iwan Rheon is playing such a rebel even his accent has gone rogue!

  18. Spence says:
    June 29, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    I fully believe this is the blind item about the huge show that the network really wants to fail. It looks so rough and I can tell this will be canceled for costing way too much money but being a failure.

