Marvel's Inhumans: Trailer Is Finally Released for Fall ABC Series

Black Bolt is ready to strike your laptop screen. Finally.

Six weeks after premiering a sizzle reel for press and advertisers at ABC’s Upfronts, Marvel’s Inhumans has released a trailer for everyone else to size up.

Marvel’s Inhumans makes its ABC debut on Friday, Sept. 29, with a two-hour premiere starting at 8/7c. Those same two (of Season 1’s eight) episodes will be exclusively screened in IMAX theaters four weeks earlier, starting Friday, Sept. 1.

Marvel’s Inhumans centers on a royal family of superhumans, led by king Black Bolt (played by Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount). Additional cast members include Serinda Swan (Graceland) and Ken Leung (Lost), respectively portraying Black Bolt’s wife Medusa and his cousin/closest advisor Karnak, plus Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor (Extant) as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish (Puberty Blues) as Crystal, Ellen Woglom (Outlaw) as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores (Beyond the Break) as Auran and Mike Moh (Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist) as Triton.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then tell us if you’ll be making a trip to the nearest cineplex (or setting your DVR) to see Marvel’s Inhumans this fall.