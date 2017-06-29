Marvel's Inhumans: Trailer Is Finally Released for Fall ABC Series

Black Bolt is ready to strike your laptop screen. Finally.
Six weeks after premiering a sizzle reel for press and advertisers at ABC’s Upfronts, Marvel’s Inhumans has released a trailer for everyone else to size up.
Marvel’s Inhumans makes its ABC debut on Friday, Sept. 29, with a two-hour premiere starting at 8/7c. Those same two (of Season 1’s eight) episodes will be exclusively screened in IMAX theaters four weeks earlier, starting Friday, Sept. 1.
Marvel’s Inhumans centers on a royal family of superhumans, led by king Black Bolt (played by Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount). Additional cast members include Serinda Swan (Graceland) and Ken Leung (Lost), respectively portraying Black Bolt’s wife Medusa and his cousin/closest advisor Karnak, plus Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor (Extant) as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish (Puberty Blues) as Crystal, Ellen Woglom (Outlaw) as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores (Beyond the Break) as Auran and Mike Moh (Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist) as Triton.
Press PLAY on the trailer above, then tell us if you’ll be making a trip to the nearest cineplex (or setting your DVR) to see Marvel’s Inhumans this fall.
Looking forward to it. Am I the only one, though, that sees Iwan Rheon and a dog in the same scene and cringes a little? :)
This worked out better than if it had been a movie by Marvel Studios, provided they eventually referenced events from Agents of SHIELD and are recognized by Agents of SHIELD.
Well, Lockjaw is suitably huge, but I imagine they’ll use him sparingly. The other major effects question is Medusa’s hair. They’ve yet to show it in action and I wonder how well they can pull that off.
One rumor stated Maximus will shave her hair off. If true, we might only see it in action in the first episode.
The trailer for the show looks good. Looking forward to check out the show this fall.
It’s Medusa or Morticia Addams?
Yeah. Serinda Swan is very attractive, but Marvel made her Medusa character bland looking.
It’s a short clip, but the actors don’t seem up to par with the operatic loftiness of the plot. Why invest so much in the special effects and cheap out on the talent?
Agents of Shield has ruined the concept of the Inhumans. I do not know how they’re going to make up for that. Will Alveus be mentioned? How did they survive after the destruction of the Inhuman cities in AoS was learned?
This looks sooo much better than I had anticipated !!!
I never thought about this. How does Blackbolt eat? Doesn’t he cause shockwaves if he opens his mouth?
He causes shock waves if he uses his voice. You don’t have to use your voice to eat. Unless what you’re eating is very good….
Unless it eats bacon it should have no issues.
He’s OK to open his mouth, since it’s his voice that has the power. Watch out if he burps, though!
I’m so underwhelmed by the trailer. Just didn’t pull me in the way other Marvel trailers typically do…
Ok. So, I absolutely love Marvel. Especially the MCU. Iwan Rheon is one of my favorite actors. This show however looks CHEESY! That trailer was not a good start. Over the top acting, cheap looking costumes and marginal CGI, yikes.
It is a little underwhelming. The wig looks horrible, and Iwan Rheon’s accent is all over the place. I wonder if this is the blind item from a few months ago? I may check out an episode or two.
This looks like one of those bad superhero TV shows from the ’70’s. This is not what a concept like ‘The Inhumans’ deserves.
Its a little underwhelming as a trailer… a lot of posing and pensive stares… what little we see of “acting” doesnt seem very good… but i’ll keep faith that the final package is more compelling.
I have to say the story could be good but the costuming is just horrendous.
Iwan Rheon is playing such a rebel even his accent has gone rogue!
I fully believe this is the blind item about the huge show that the network really wants to fail. It looks so rough and I can tell this will be canceled for costing way too much money but being a failure.