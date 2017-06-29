Marc Maron Recalls Getting Animated With Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist

Way before The Sopranos‘ Dr. Melfi and Web Therapy‘s Fiona Wallace, the go-to TV therapist was Dr. Katz.

And in his half-hour Comedy Central series, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, the good doctor — voiced by comedian Jonathan Katz — served as a sounding board for several of the biggest names in stand-up. In animated form, funnymen and -women like Ray Romano, Louis C.K., Joan Rivers, Bob Odenkirk and their ilk would visit Katz’s office and do bits as they sought his professional help. Eventually, the guest cast included actors like The X-Files‘ David Duchovny, Stranger Things‘ Winona Ryder, Law & Order: Criminal Intent‘s Jeff Goldblum and more. (Bob’s Burgers‘ H. Jon Benjamin and The Comeback‘s Laura Silverman played Katz’s son and receptionist, respectively; Bob’s creator Loren Bouchard was an executive producer.)

GLOW‘s Marc Maron was one of Katz’s earliest patients, and when TVLine chatted with him at a recent press event, we couldn’t help but ask about his time on Katz’s couch. Here’s a snippet. (Apologies, you’ll have to imagine the SquiggleVision animation.)

“I remember we had to go to Newton,” Maron said. “The studio was in Newton, Mass. I think I was in Boston at the time. I don’t know what year that was. We were all so young. You’d go out there and you’d do your bits, and then Jonathan would be out in the studio, then he’d come in and do his part of it, do the ‘Yeah.’ It was so sectioned… Jon was pretty sweet about it. It was very comforting always to hear Jonathan in the headphones… I can’t remember what bits I did on that.”

For the record, Maron’s Katz schtick involved riffs on working out at a gym and accessing the then-nascent Internet for the first time. And he even got a memento of his time in cartoon therapy: “I do have a picture of me,” he says, smiling. “I have the SquiggleVision cell of my face.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch one of Maron's visits, then hit the comments: Who was your favorite Dr. Katz patient?