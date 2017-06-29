Trump Targets Morning Joe Hosts on Twitter; MSNBC Calls the Attack 'Petty'

Never one to lose sight of the important matters at hand, President Donald Trump on Thursday took aim at the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, dropping a dizzying amount of insults and insinuations along the way.
Upon hearing that the news team — real-life couple Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — has been expressing anti-Trump sentiments on air, he launched a serious of outrageous personal attacks on “Psycho Joe” and “Crazy Mika” via Twitter:
(Personally, I’m shocked that our president would go after a woman’s personal appearance for the first time that I can recall.)
In a statement, MSNBC responded, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”
And in a slightly-less-official statement, Brzezinski subtweeted Trump with a picture of the world’s shadiest box of Cheerios:
Meanwhile, NBC News’ Peter Alexander — concerned that First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign isn’t proving as successful as it could be — checked in for an update:
What’s your statement regarding Trump’s latest Twitter feud with the media? Drop it in a comment below.
And here I am wondering why it took him 6 minutes to send out the second half of that tweet?
He never did finish the covfefe tweet…
Morning Joe propped him up during the Republican primary for ratings and money, just as other major media members and networks did. The other reason obviously being because they wanted Hillary Clinton to win the Presidency and facing Trump should have been an easy victory. Oops. People like Scarborough and others that boosted him are the worst kinds of hypocrites, acting as though they aren’t directly responsible for this mess of a Presidency. Trump and the Morning Joe deserve each other.
You are absolutely correct. I would put CNN in that category also. When he was a candidate they covered his every speech and rally like it was “Breaking News”. Without their, and others, over-coverage, Trump would likely not have won the Republican primary. Now they are all freaking out when they only have themselves to blame.
He’s a child, plain and simple. My opinion has nothing to do with politics. I’m just embarrassed for him. The fake Time cover, name calling, just so childish.
If even half of his reported eating habits are true, then that would also reflect the ‘child’ description.
His self-esteem must be terribly, terribly low. And it shouldn’t be, he’s a semi-successful businessman and he conned nearly half the country into making him president. But how he acts is how low self-esteem people act.
Mika sees fit to sit on tv three hours a day and shriek, whine, carry on like a fool and CONSTANTLY talk over Joe and guest to get her snarky, crappy little comments about the President AND his family.
I don’t recall once her calling out Obama and his folks out for lie after lie, slippery scheme after slippery scheme.
She is a shrill and ridiculous human being. She loves to dish it out three hours a day, five days a week but can’t handle a few Tweets??? Idiot. Full out and out idiot
Um, every anchor on FOX News bashed Obama for 8 straight years. They cried and cried when he won the second time. Obama was criticized constantly – and he NEVER stooped to this level of childishness by bashing anchors on twitter. Anyone defending Trump over this has to be a complete fool. His tweets should be an embarrassment to you and every American.
This.
Besides, she’s an entertainer, a private corporation pays her to do exactly what she does. Trump tweets, bullies, plays golf, kills the planet and objectifies cute Irish reporters on tax payers’ dime. But hey, “her emails”, amiright?
Another member of Trump’s cyber bullying brigade, I see . . . How in the world do you still defend his behavior? He is the freaking PRESIDENT of the US!!! You really think this is appropriate behavior for someone in that position???? And yes, Morning Joe show DID criticize Obama all the time, You just CHOSE not to hear it!
Guess you never heard the expression, or your parents never taught you, that two wrongs don’t make it right. Obama went through this for 8 years and not once did he stoop so low. Remember when they go low we go high. The only idiot is #45 and people like you who defend his behavior.
Not saying two wrongs don’t make a right.
I’m pointing out how thin skinned Mika is. Period.
And to other posters, I didn’t care for Clinton or Trump. But I like Mika less than either.
You embarrass yourself every time you defend Trump’s psychotic behavior. I wonder if there is anything he could do that you would criticize. Says a lot about you. Not good.
Petty, sexist, thin-skinned, schoolyard bully. This man is an embarrassment to our nation. On top of the fact that these tweets are disgusting, does he seriously not have anything more important to focus on? Nothing else going on in the country, or the world, that he should maybe be working on and talking about? Nope, let’s just keep attacking the media and personally insulting TV anchors. This man is a disgrace.
Really is a sad day in America with this mentally petulant child . Ironic how his daughter was shocked by the viciousness, and yet her Dad is the number one offender. The level of ignorance this family display is unreal. Sad part about it his minions are there cheering the fool on. It is apparent that this idiot wanted the title but not the responsibility that goes with the job. I don’t care what side of the fence you’re on, anyone who thinks this is acceptable behavior are ignorant classless people.
What happened to FLOTUS Melania’s campaign to end cyber bullying? Look across the room and tell your husband to shut up and that would be a start. How people still defend this man is beyond me! I do wish Mika had stayed above his level and not responded. Let him hang himself . . . unfortunately, he will take the country down with him.
Are all the problems in the U.S. solved? Does everyone have food, clothing and good paying jobs? No soldiers at risk around the world? Healthcare for all, etc? That should be the only reason President Trump has time to be on Twitter embarrassing himself and the rest of the country by association. It’s just ridiculous and pathetic!
The “president” is trash.
How DARE you be so insulting to trash?!?
(Voice of Patrick Stewart): From now on, all toilets in the kingdom shall be known as TRUMPS.
(Voice of Patrick Stewart): From now on, all toilets in the kingdom shall be known as DONS.
(Fixing typo)
Why is anyone surprised at this behavior? It is EXACTLY how he behaved before.
Anybody who voted for Trump voted for racism, bigotry, misogyny, ignorance, and no responsibility. This man will never accept responsibility for anything he has ever done. He was and is clearly a narcissist and most likely a psychopath. Any man who can’t admit to ever having made a mistake is someone we do not need and should not have in the White House in any capacity.
Now the folks who claimed that Hilary was in the pocket of Big Money stand by and cheer as Trump fills the White House with incompetents, more bigots, liars, and the very worst of the worst of Big Money interests who caused and THEN FED OFF the collapse of the real estate market that very nearly brought more than one financial institution to its knees.
The Republican party is dead. It is being replaced with white supremacists, racists, and billionaires who are out to protect their own interests. The so-called “moral majority” remains silent on Trump and his self-admitted habit of assaulting women. The current Congress is attempting to pass laws on a “no-take-backsies” basis – trying to pass punitive laws that abrogate our rights with clauses that say they CANNOT be rescinded. If that’s not illegal it sure as hell needs to be. When this is over – if we survive the collapse of our society Trump is steering us towards – we will need a constitutional amendment to fix that and prevent it ever happening again.
This administration is damaging our country and our people. If anything could destroy the USA, it is Trump and his cronyism and his involvement with a fascist dictator.
I would not call his behavior childish. That’s an insult to children everywhere.
That Melania even has a “cause” to promote is pretty hilarious itself.