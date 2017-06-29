Trump Targets Morning Joe Hosts on Twitter; MSNBC Calls the Attack 'Petty'

Never one to lose sight of the important matters at hand, President Donald Trump on Thursday took aim at the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, dropping a dizzying amount of insults and insinuations along the way.

Upon hearing that the news team — real-life couple Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — has been expressing anti-Trump sentiments on air, he launched a serious of outrageous personal attacks on “Psycho Joe” and “Crazy Mika” via Twitter:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

(Personally, I’m shocked that our president would go after a woman’s personal appearance for the first time that I can recall.)

In a statement, MSNBC responded, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

And in a slightly-less-official statement, Brzezinski subtweeted Trump with a picture of the world’s shadiest box of Cheerios:

Meanwhile, NBC News’ Peter Alexander — concerned that First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign isn’t proving as successful as it could be — checked in for an update:

NEW: Asked abt FLOTUS' anti-cyberbullying effort, spox says Melania's "continuing to be thoughtful abt her platform." More announcements TK. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 29, 2017

What’s your statement regarding Trump’s latest Twitter feud with the media? Drop it in a comment below.